NNPC Trading supplied over 1.03 million metric tonnes of crude to Dangote refinery in April 2026

The deliveries were made through eight cargoes sourced from major Nigerian crude streams

The refinery continues to require about 19 cargoes monthly despite the increased supply

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Crude oil deliveries from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited’s trading arm rose significantly in April 2026, with over 1.03 million metric tonnes supplied to the Dangote Oil and Gas Company Limited within the month.

According to tanker movement data, the shipments, which were equivalent to about 6.8 million barrels, were delivered through eight cargoes handled by NNPC Trading.

These deliveries reinforce the NNPC's role as a key supplier to the 650,000-barrels-per-day Dangote refinery, PUNCH reported.

NNPC Trading supplied over 1.03 million metric tonnes of crude to Dangote refinery in April 2026. Photo: Dangote Group, Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Eight cargoes delivered across major crude streams

The report showed that the crude supplies were sourced from several Nigerian streams, including Anyala, Bonga, Odudu, Forcados, Qua Iboe and Utapate.

The cargoes were routed through the refinery’s Single Point Mooring systems, identified as SPM-C1 and SPM-C2.

Out of the eight shipments, five had been fully discharged as of the review period, while three others were still awaiting berthing or completion, indicating a steady inflow of crude into the facility.

The increase in deliveries comes despite earlier concerns raised by the refinery over insufficient supply, with an estimated requirement of about 19 cargoes monthly.

It also follows reports that Nigeria imported 55.39 million barrels of petroleum products in January and February 2026.

Industry observers described the April deliveries as a strong indication of sustained supply support from NNPC Trading.

Breakdown of completed and pending shipments

Shipment records showed that Sonangol Kalandula delivered 123,000 metric tonnes of crude from Anyala, arriving on April 5 and completing discharge shortly after.

Advantage Spring followed with 128,190 metric tonnes from Bonga, while Barbarosa supplied 125,000 metric tonnes from Odudu.

Other completed deliveries included Sonangol Njinga Mban with 129,089 metric tonnes from Bonga and Nordic Tellus, which transported 139,066 metric tonnes from Forcados.

However, three cargoes remained in progress. These include Advantage Sun carrying 142,327 metric tonnes from Bonga, as well as additional shipments from Utapate and Qua Iboe still awaiting discharge.

Dangote Refinery imports fuel components

Beyond crude supply, the Dangote refinery also received several shipments of refined products and blending components from international markets.

These included deliveries of blendstock gasoline, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and naphtha from countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Norway, and the Netherlands.

Some of the shipments have already been discharged, while others are pending arrival or berthing.

Additional crude and refined product shipments from international and domestic sources supported operations. Photo: NNPC.

Source: UGC

Additional crude inflows from global and local sources

Further analysis showed that the refinery also received crude cargoes from international and domestic traders during the period.

Supplies from the United States, Cameroon and Nigeria contributed significantly to overall feedstock volumes, supporting ongoing refinery operations.

Domestic shipments from fields such as Ugo Ocha and Escravos also added to the crude intake, highlighting a mix of local and foreign supply sources.

Dangote Refinery threatens full export

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery had threatened to fully supply the international market and deny Nigerians fuel if the Nigerian authorities continue to grant import licences to importers.

Sources within the mega refinery disclosed that management is considering exporting all petroleum products in response to the continued issuance of petrol import licences, despite official claims to the contrary.

Experts argued that reduced local supply may lead to fuel shortages, long queues at filling stations, and renewed upward pressure on pump prices. Such an outcome would reverse recent stability in the downstream sector.

Source: Legit.ng