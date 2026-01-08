Nigerian TikToker Jarvis disclosed during an emotional live stream that her mother is suffering from a severe illness that money cannot fix

The content creator revealed she has been searching for her absent father, who stopped communicating with her years ago

Jarvis shared her desire to meet her father before her wedding, while praying for her mother's recovery

Nigerian TikTok influencer Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis, broke down during a recent live fan club stream where she revealed that her mother is seriously ill.

She also spoke about her fear of online backlash and her ongoing search for her absent father.

Jarvis explained that her mother’s condition is not something money can resolve, despite assumptions often made about wealthy influencers.

She said the fear of social media criticism and misrepresentation influenced her decision to speak out for herself before the matter became public through other means.

The content creator noted that she has always worried about how people online might react if they discovered her mother’s health struggles.

According to her, many believe financial success can solve every problem, but her mother’s illness is beyond what money can fix.

She stressed that only faith and divine intervention can help at this stage, adding that she deeply loves her mother and appreciates her sacrifices.

Jarvis also opened up about her absent father, revealing that she grew up without a father figure and is still trying to understand his absence.

She disclosed that her father, Amado Bokum, is Senegalese and stopped communicating with the family many years ago.

Jadrolita explained that she has taken it upon herself to search for him and has even travelled to Senegal in the process.

Speaking about the emotional burden, Jarvis praised her mother for raising her children alone, saying she fought and defended them without the support of a father figure.

She further expressed her desire to meet her father before her wedding and prayed for her mother’s recovery, adding that she hopes to marry a man who will love and support her.

In her words:

“My mum is sick, and it is not something money can fix. Social media might try to use it against me, but at this point, only God and belief can help. I love my mom. She tried. She fought. She defended us. Without a father figure. From the beginning of birth, my father used to call because he’s an outsider from Senegal. He used to call me Aminata, and I would giggle as a little child. But after a year, the communication stopped. Till today, I haven’t heard from him. I’m the one searching. I’ve gone to Senegal. I’m still trying my best.”

Fans react to Jarvis' revelation

Fans expressed mixed reactions, with some offering support while others questioned her motives.

@its_MDee said:

"Searching for your father while being the sole pillar for a sick mother, Jarvis is really burying a lot. May she find the strength to ignore the noise and the peace to keep going 🕊️"

@Kojobrempo97234 commented:

"Now edey add up. I'm not saying she a bad person but girls with daddy or home issues in general will make you life mesirable. What she's doing these days, to me, it's sympathy seeking and manipulation."

@Dami68247666454 wrote:

"You don't want online people to know about your sick mum why did she come online to talked about it. If she didn't said it how would I know this girl self"

@Ever_Vee2 opined:

"By the end of all the things we do here on SM, acting all 'successful' and 'happy', behind is something really troubling. A sick mom. A mentally challenged family member. A broken home. An absent dad etc. For some, not even all the wealth of Solomon can solve it. May Almighty make it easy for us."

