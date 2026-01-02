Peller has finally addressed his relationship with Jarvis as he shared the steps he has taken regarding them

He also spoke about his dating plans for 2026 while urging people not to bully Jarvis online again

While speaking, Peller sent a stern warning to ladies and to those who join his live streams

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has opened up about his relationship with his partner, Jarvis.

The couple reportedly called it quits after Peller was involved in an accident, during which he was heard making distressing statements.

Jarvis later shared a video confirming that the relationship was over, and spoke about visiting Peller’s mother because of their issues.

While speaking during a live stream, Peller confirmed that the relationship had ended and said that he and Jarvis are now just friends.

In the video, the streamer urged fans not to bully anyone online. He also disclosed that he had spoken with Jarvis’ family and noted that they were angry with him. Peller added that Jarvis had asked him to stay away from her.

He further stated that if it is God’s will for them to be together again, it would happen.

Peller shares his plans for 2026, speaks on dating

Peller said he plans to focus on himself in 2026 and enjoy life. Sending a stern warning to ladies, he asked that they stay away from him, adding that they should not approach or try to flirt with him.

The content creator warned that anyone who ignores his request could be reported for harassment. He also advised that those who join his live streams should be decently dressed and avoid revealing clothing.

What fans said about Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video made the content creator. Many advised him to go back to school, while others asked if he was not the one who gave Jarvis millions of naira on her live stream last week. They dragged him about his plan for 2026. Here are comments below:

@ ayaola_fabricsandmore said:

"You don't want any girl around you, any girl self no want you."

@officialroszy86 shared:

"No be you gift her 10m for TikTok last week."

@ uche_creative shared:

"So…are u saying we can take over now."

@state_xxoo.trooper wrote:

"Hmm dis boy ..I need know your mentor in life."

@alhajaajokebalogun commented:

"You have a great star don’t waste it because of one girl,there are many fishes in the river,Go back to school."

@adunbarinsire1 reacted:

"Abeg find admission this year it will really help."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest. Fans were not impressed about his video, they warned him about his relationship with the content creator.

