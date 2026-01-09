A video of Jarvis with a mystery man at an event in Lagos recently trended on social media after her relationship with Peller crashed

The short clip captured the TikTok star and the man at an event, sparking relationship rumours

In the wake of the video, Peller also announced he was done with Nigerian ladies, sparking reactions online

Nigerian TikToker Jarvis, also known as Jadrolita, has sparked new relationship rumours after a video of her and an unknown man recently went viral on X, formerly Twitter.

The video, which captured Jarvis at a social event in a shimmering blue-green gown, showed her closely interacting with an older man in traditional attire, fueling speculation that she was dating again weeks after her breakup with colleague Peller.

Peller says he is done with Nigerian ladies

After the video went viral, Peller, who returned to live streaming on Friday, January 9, vowed to avoid dating Nigerian ladies.

He revealed he would instead opt for partners from other African countries.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that an edited video of Peller locking lips with influencer King Mitchy went viral also sparked relationship rumours online.

Reactions trail Jarvis’ clip with a strange man

The video sparked mixed reactions as some netizens debunked Jarvis' "new man" rumours, while others claimed he is her brother.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

What Peller said about Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller opened up about his relationship with his partner, Jarvis.

He confirmed that the relationship had ended and said that he and Jarvis are now just friends. Speaking against bullying, the TikToker disclosed that he had spoken with Jarvis’ family and noted that they were angry with him.

