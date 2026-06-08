Across decades, nations have reshaped their identities by changing names to reflect independence, culture, or political transformation

From simple spelling updates to complete renaming, these changes reveal powerful stories of sovereignty and self-definition

The following timeline offers a clear record of countries that have altered their names or state titles up to 2026

Changing a country’s name is never a small matter.

It reflects shifts in identity, politics, culture, or independence. Over the years, many nations have chosen to alter their names or state titles to better represent their people and aspirations.

Country name changes highlight global shifts in identity and sovereignty. Photo credit: PeterAdams/JohnMLund/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

These changes are often tied to independence movements, constitutional reforms, or efforts to reclaim traditional heritage.

For example, some countries have simplified their names to make them more recognisable globally, while others have adopted titles that highlight their political systems or cultural roots. In certain cases, spelling adjustments have been made to align with local usage or international standards.

The following is a clear timeline of countries that have changed their names or state titles, arranged by year according to UK government.

Countries that changed their names

2025

Micronesia changed to Federated States of Micronesia.

2022

Iceland; Republic of Iceland changed to Iceland.

Turkey; Republic of Turkey changed to Turkey; Republic of Türkiye.

2020

Nepal; changed state title from Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal to Nepal.

2019

Macedonia; Republic of Macedonia changed to North Macedonia; Republic of North Macedonia.

Burma changed to Myanmar (Burma). State title, Republic of the Union of Myanmar, is unchanged.

2018

Swaziland; Kingdom of Swaziland changed to Eswatini; Kingdom of Eswatini.

2017

New state title of Libya adopted as State of Libya.

2016

Czechia introduced as country name; Czech Republic remains state title.

2014

Republic of Cabo Verde adopted as state title. Cape Verde had circulated a request for this form to be used.

2013

Burkina Faso used by HMG as both country name and state title, replacing Burkina.

Removed ‘Democratic’ from state title of Somalia to become Federal Republic of Somalia.

2012

Surinam to Suriname spelling change for country name agreed for British use.

2011

South Sudan; Republic of South Sudan created.

Great Socialist People’s Libyan Arab Jamahiriya became simply Libya.

2010

New state title Republic of the Union of Myanmar, replacing Union of Myanmar. Country name remains Burma.

2009

State title of Bolivia altered from Republic of Bolivia to Plurinational State of Bolivia.

2008

Kosovo; Republic of Kosovo: independence from Serbia recognised by HMG.

Nepal state title became Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

2007

Montenegro removed Republic from formal name so Montenegro both country name and state title.

2006

Montenegro created from Serbia and Montenegro. Republic of Montenegro briefly used as state title.

Nepal; changed state title from Kingdom of Nepal to Nepal.

Serbia; Republic of Serbia created from Serbia and Montenegro.

2002

Bahrain changed state title from State of Bahrain to Kingdom of Bahrain.

East Timor; Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste became independent from Indonesia.

2001

Comoros adopted new state title: Union of the Comoros.

1997

Western Samoa renamed Samoa; Independent State of Samoa.

Zaire became Congo (Democratic Republic).

1994

Palau; Republic of Palau gained independence.

1993

Eritrea; State of Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia.

Czechoslovakia divided into Czech Republic and Slovakia.

1992

Congo; Republic of the Congo restored as state title, replacing People’s Republic of the Congo.

1990–92

New country names consequent on the breakup of Yugoslavia: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro, Slovenia.

1990–91

New country names consequent on the dissolution of the USSR: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.

1990

Benin; People’s Republic of Benin state title changed to Republic of Benin.

Namibia; Republic of Namibia gained independence.

North Yemen and South Yemen joined to form Yemen.

Reunification of East and West Germany becoming Germany; Federal Republic of Germany.

1989

State title altered to Union of Myanmar, previously Union of Burma.

1986

Federated States of Micronesia became independent.

1984

Brunei; Brunei Darussalam gained full independence.

Upper Volta renamed Burkina Faso.

1983

St Kitts and Nevis gained independence.

1981

Antigua and Barbuda gained independence.

Belize gained independence.

1980

Southern Rhodesia became Zimbabwe.

Vanuatu became independent.

1979

Iran; Islamic Republic of Iran became state title.

Kiribati gained independence.

St Lucia gained independence.

St Vincent and the Grenadines gained independence.

1978

Dominica gained independence.

Solomon Islands became independent.

Tuvalu became independent.

1977

Djibouti gained independence from France.

1976

Seychelles gained independence.

Vietnam reunified as Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

1975

Angola gained independence.

Dahomey renamed Benin.

Cape Verde gained independence.

Comoros gained independence.

Laos became Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Mozambique gained independence.

Papua New Guinea gained independence.

Sao Tome and Principe gained independence.

Surinam gained independence.

1974

Grenada gained independence.

Guinea Bissau’s independence recognised.

1973

The Bahamas gained independence.

1972

Sri Lanka adopted as country name change from Ceylon.

1971

Bahrain gained independence.

Bangladesh became independent.

Congo renamed Zaire.

Egypt adopted Arab Republic of Egypt.

Qatar gained independence.

United Arab Emirates gained independence.

Independence movements drive historic renaming across continents. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

20 African countries not affected by US visa plans

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government is set to reduce the number of embassies and consulates in Africa that process visas, cutting them down from nearly 50 to just 20.

This move, expected in June, is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to limit immigration and tighten visa regulations.

Source: Legit.ng