Full List of Countries That Changed Their Names as of 2026
- Across decades, nations have reshaped their identities by changing names to reflect independence, culture, or political transformation
- From simple spelling updates to complete renaming, these changes reveal powerful stories of sovereignty and self-definition
- The following timeline offers a clear record of countries that have altered their names or state titles up to 2026
Changing a country’s name is never a small matter.
It reflects shifts in identity, politics, culture, or independence. Over the years, many nations have chosen to alter their names or state titles to better represent their people and aspirations.
These changes are often tied to independence movements, constitutional reforms, or efforts to reclaim traditional heritage.
For example, some countries have simplified their names to make them more recognisable globally, while others have adopted titles that highlight their political systems or cultural roots. In certain cases, spelling adjustments have been made to align with local usage or international standards.
The following is a clear timeline of countries that have changed their names or state titles, arranged by year according to UK government.
Countries that changed their names
2025
Micronesia changed to Federated States of Micronesia.
2022
Iceland; Republic of Iceland changed to Iceland.
Turkey; Republic of Turkey changed to Turkey; Republic of Türkiye.
2020
Nepal; changed state title from Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal to Nepal.
2019
Macedonia; Republic of Macedonia changed to North Macedonia; Republic of North Macedonia.
Burma changed to Myanmar (Burma). State title, Republic of the Union of Myanmar, is unchanged.
2018
Swaziland; Kingdom of Swaziland changed to Eswatini; Kingdom of Eswatini.
2017
New state title of Libya adopted as State of Libya.
2016
Czechia introduced as country name; Czech Republic remains state title.
2014
Republic of Cabo Verde adopted as state title. Cape Verde had circulated a request for this form to be used.
2013
Burkina Faso used by HMG as both country name and state title, replacing Burkina.
Removed ‘Democratic’ from state title of Somalia to become Federal Republic of Somalia.
2012
Surinam to Suriname spelling change for country name agreed for British use.
2011
South Sudan; Republic of South Sudan created.
Great Socialist People’s Libyan Arab Jamahiriya became simply Libya.
2010
New state title Republic of the Union of Myanmar, replacing Union of Myanmar. Country name remains Burma.
2009
State title of Bolivia altered from Republic of Bolivia to Plurinational State of Bolivia.
2008
Kosovo; Republic of Kosovo: independence from Serbia recognised by HMG.
Nepal state title became Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.
2007
Montenegro removed Republic from formal name so Montenegro both country name and state title.
2006
Montenegro created from Serbia and Montenegro. Republic of Montenegro briefly used as state title.
Nepal; changed state title from Kingdom of Nepal to Nepal.
Serbia; Republic of Serbia created from Serbia and Montenegro.
2002
Bahrain changed state title from State of Bahrain to Kingdom of Bahrain.
East Timor; Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste became independent from Indonesia.
2001
Comoros adopted new state title: Union of the Comoros.
1997
Western Samoa renamed Samoa; Independent State of Samoa.
Zaire became Congo (Democratic Republic).
1994
Palau; Republic of Palau gained independence.
1993
Eritrea; State of Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia.
Czechoslovakia divided into Czech Republic and Slovakia.
1992
Congo; Republic of the Congo restored as state title, replacing People’s Republic of the Congo.
1990–92
New country names consequent on the breakup of Yugoslavia: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro, Slovenia.
1990–91
New country names consequent on the dissolution of the USSR: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.
1990
Benin; People’s Republic of Benin state title changed to Republic of Benin.
Namibia; Republic of Namibia gained independence.
North Yemen and South Yemen joined to form Yemen.
Reunification of East and West Germany becoming Germany; Federal Republic of Germany.
1989
State title altered to Union of Myanmar, previously Union of Burma.
1986
Federated States of Micronesia became independent.
1984
Brunei; Brunei Darussalam gained full independence.
Upper Volta renamed Burkina Faso.
1983
St Kitts and Nevis gained independence.
1981
Antigua and Barbuda gained independence.
Belize gained independence.
1980
Southern Rhodesia became Zimbabwe.
Vanuatu became independent.
1979
Iran; Islamic Republic of Iran became state title.
Kiribati gained independence.
St Lucia gained independence.
St Vincent and the Grenadines gained independence.
1978
Dominica gained independence.
Solomon Islands became independent.
Tuvalu became independent.
1977
Djibouti gained independence from France.
1976
Seychelles gained independence.
Vietnam reunified as Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
1975
Angola gained independence.
Dahomey renamed Benin.
Cape Verde gained independence.
Comoros gained independence.
Laos became Lao People’s Democratic Republic.
Mozambique gained independence.
Papua New Guinea gained independence.
Sao Tome and Principe gained independence.
Surinam gained independence.
1974
Grenada gained independence.
Guinea Bissau’s independence recognised.
1973
The Bahamas gained independence.
1972
Sri Lanka adopted as country name change from Ceylon.
1971
Bahrain gained independence.
Bangladesh became independent.
Congo renamed Zaire.
Egypt adopted Arab Republic of Egypt.
Qatar gained independence.
United Arab Emirates gained independence.
20 African countries not affected by US visa plans
Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government is set to reduce the number of embassies and consulates in Africa that process visas, cutting them down from nearly 50 to just 20.
This move, expected in June, is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to limit immigration and tighten visa regulations.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.