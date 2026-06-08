Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has faced heavy online criticism after leading supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a solidarity rally in Abuja

The rally was organised by the Re-elect Tinubu For Inclusive Nigeria movement, under the slogan ‘Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria’, with the actor serving as its Deputy Director-General

Social media users noticed Zack Orji’s appearance in viral clips, with users reacting to his frail movement while criticising him for leading the movement amid hardship

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has faced heavy criticism online after leading a pro-Tinubu rally in Abuja despite appearing visibly frail.

The march, organised by the Re-elect Tinubu For Inclusive Nigeria (RTIFN) movement, brought together supporters, including Nollywood stars, who praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s record in infrastructure and security while urging an end to kidnappings across the country.

Zack Orji trends online as he leads Tinubu support rally in Abuja. Photo: realzackorji/kene_nnewi

Source: Instagram

The event carried the slogan “Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria” and followed a medical outreach that offered free consultations, treatments and medicines to hundreds of residents, particularly those from low-income backgrounds.

Zack Orji, serving as Deputy Director-General of the movement, was seen at the forefront of the rally, while they encouraged Nigerians to back Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate's reform agenda ahead of the 2027 elections.

The demonstration came at a tense moment, with public concern rising over insecurity.

Recent abductions of teachers and school children in Oyo State have heightened fears, while economic hardship continues to bite due to inflation and the soaring cost of living.

Yet much of the critics' attention shifted from the rally itself to Zack Orji’s condition.

The actor, who recently survived two critical brain surgeries, was filmed walking slowly and looking physically weak.

Images and clips shared widely on X sparked debate, with many questioning why celebrities were publicly supporting the administration despite widespread struggles.

Some users expressed disappointment at the veteran actor in particular, pointing to his age, health challenges and the difficult realities facing ordinary Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react To Zack Orji's rally

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Online users shared different opinions regarding the viral video of the actor marching on the street.

@Eleda4G:

"Zack Orji survived cancer, survived Nollywood's decline, survived everything, only to come and use his remaining energy to campaign for a party that can't fix light or fuel. Some battles God saves you from, and you walk straight into a worse one voluntarily."

@callme_Riken:

"See Zack Orji, who can’t even walk to save his life, campaigning for Tinubu? Jokers and 🤡 everywhere."

@1danfulcreation:

"Imagine Zack Orji looking like this and still campaigning for Tinubu in the name of “Relax Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria” Someone that should be taking care of his health. Hmm"

@detay18:

"What a shameless people saying Tinubu is fixing Nigeria despite increase in poverty level, high cost of living, inflation, insecurity, unemployment, kidnappings, hardships, decrease in purchasing power etc."

@Benjamin6747:

"From the way Zack Orji is walking, it's shows that he's not even proud of himself and what he's doing. Bought set of people."

Zack Orji becomes topic of debate after Abuja rally appearance supporting Tinubu triggers online reactions. Photo: realzackorji

Source: Instagram

Zack Orji defends President Bola Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zack Orji defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in an interview over Nigeria’s economic situation.

He criticised Nigerians who blame the government, saying many rely on social media narratives without understanding the economy.

Orji also said reforms were showing progress, including claims of improving food prices and a stabilising naira.

Source: Legit.ng