Nigerians have dragged Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis Jadrolita, after she released a new video

In the clip, she seemingly mocked her alleged ex-boyfriend Peller as she danced to a song that criticised his character

Mixed reactions trailed her video on TikTok as some netizens took sides with Jarvis while many others kicked against her act

Controversy erupted online after Nigerian personality Elizabeth Amadou, known as Jarvis Jadrolita, released a new video.

The clip, posted on her official TikTok account, appeared to mock her alleged ex-boyfriend Peller.

Jarvis dances to song mocking her ex Peller. Photo credit: @realjadrolita, Peller/ Instagram.

Jarvis seemingly shades Peller with song

She danced to a song criticising Peller's character, with lyrics including "God give me client wey mumu like Peller".

@Jadrolita on TikTok made accompanying hand and prayer gestures, implying she accepted her ex was a 'mumu'.

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens defending Jarvis and others condemning her actions.

Supporters claimed Peller had thrown shades at her first, justifying her response.

Critics, however, accused her of going too far with the video and trying to escalate the matter publicly.

Jarvis seen in a new video dancing to a song and taunting Peller. Photo credit: @realjadrolita, Peller/ Instagram.

Reactions as Jarvis seemingly shades Peller

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@SAILOR asked:

"Who noticed that both of them are happy now?"

@Francisgee said:

"Follow for follow. Who's in? Swrs but the in no mean say may I no dance , the song to sweet abeg."

@Sanctus73 reacted:

"U can't just do without him, he's the trend and engagement himself keep proving your fans wrong."

@C h I d e r a said:

"This Jarvis done madd."

@Ehmm_jhay said:

"Trouble de sleep yanga go Wake am."

@Dêsmært said:

"Relationship is overrated Jarvis why but that doesn't concern me, follow for follow back and any hand way touch my comment will never lack."

@Ola_Monet_dict said:

"If U shock immediately you hear this sound and run to comment session say hiiiii abi nah only me."

@Toluwa said:

"These 2 sha wan confuse everybody, but few of us know the truth we love you both nevertheless."

@Naffy reacted:

"I think pellet first use Jarvis sound and Jarvis do her own too. No ate here both of them is just vibing."

@𝓜𝓲𝓻𝓪𝓴𝓾𝓵_𝓪𝓰𝓾1 said:

"Omo this children I too love them cos me I know off internet they re cool na fans Dey think say dem Dey quarrel."

@LEEYAH'S DIARY said:

"Babe you are too much see how successful people likeing My comment."

@Fred Robinson said:

"My dear j.did you really need this?just try to do what is right because I should first remember that a lot of people like n love you j.so I will advise you stop mocking anyone please. God bless you j."

@Noviano nail tech beginner said:

"She's calling to attention because since long time Ivana did this remix why using it now if not of attention."

@Amommy reacted:

"They are not separated just that the relationship is off social media this is one thing u guys should understand."

@laniah added:

"It shall end in praise, he will restore your mom's health and relationship, I miss seeing you two together."

@Funkylady added:

"Congratulations to you Queen Elizabeth. More followers to come inshallah. Omo pepper them ooo."

Jarvis's mother mentions her real age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian robot girl, Jarvis Jadrolita, went viral online after having a heartwarming conversation with her mother.

During a live stream, the woman reiterated her love for her beautiful daughter, Jarvis and also disclosed her date of birth.

