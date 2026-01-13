BBNaija's Phyna alleged that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo stopped supporting her online following her association with controversial influencer Verydarkman (VDM)

The BBNaija winner hinted that the situation strained some of her relationships and led to unexpected online confrontations

Her emotional revelation has since sparked reactions on social media, with many eager to know what truly transpired

BBNaija winner Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has taken to social media to express her disappointment over what she described as a change in attitude from Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Phyna alleged that Iyabo Ojo no longer supports her the way she used to because of her association with controversial social media influencer Verydarkman (VDM).

According to the reality TV star, the actress, whom she fondly calls “Mama”, previously engaged actively with her posts by liking and commenting but has since stopped.

Phyna had earlier sought VDM’s help while pushing for justice for her sister, who was reportedly involved in the Dangote truck accident.

Speaking openly about the situation, Phyna claimed the issue affected her relationships with others as well. She revealed that tensions surrounding VDM had even led her to confront fellow reality TV star Vee Iyele online.

Sharing her thoughts, Phyna said in part:

“I feel Mama doesn’t like me that much anymore because before, she used to comment on my posts and like them. Now, she no longer does, and I’m very sure it’s because of that dirty boy. I even went as far as confronting Vee Iyele because of that dirty boy.”

In a previous report, Phyna shared her experience after the reality show, revealing why she no longer advises anyone to audition for the popular franchise.

Speaking during a Twitch livestream, the reality star stated that the attention that housemates enjoy while on the show rarely follows them into the real world.

She explained that the fan excitement that lifts contestants to celebrity status is short-lived.

“The steeze housemates do have on the show, they don’t have it again,” she said.

The streamer, who recently compared her sister's death to Anthony Joshua's accident, noted that fans often recycle their loyalty, shifting their attention to new contestants each season.

Because of this, many ex-housemates find it difficult to maintain the same level of influence once they leave the house.

“It’s the same fan base that move from one to another. No new people. Nothing new,” she added.

Phyna strongly criticised the misconception that BBNaija guarantees overnight success.

She said the public often assumes ex-housemates immediately start living luxurious lifestyles, but the reality is very different.

She revealed that many former contestants struggle privately while social media pressures them to appear successful.

According to her, the show no longer carries the same prestige it once had.

“The show has lost credibility compared to the way it was before,” she said.

She added that things have changed, and people no longer “rate you” the way they once did when you mention you’re a former housemate.

The BBNaija winner warned prospective housemates not to enter the show blindly.

She emphasised that anyone planning to audition needs to fully understand the weight of public scrutiny and the mental, emotional, and financial challenges that come after the season ends.

Phyna stated that the glamour viewers see on TV is far from the everyday reality of ex-contestants.

She said many past housemates must fight for relevance, brand deals, and stable income once the attention shifts to new seasons.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna called out Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, in a viral social media post.

In the recording, the former housemate accused Israel of being a "mumu" due to the way he has been treating his ex-wife. She alleged that Israel has been targeting Shelia, his ex-wife, in an attempt to bring her down.

