A medical student graduated from the University of Ibadan with a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science degree

The student shared the academic struggles he faced, ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the ASUU strike, since he gained admission

The young medical graduate who gained admission five years ago shared the milestones he achieved, sparking buzz online

A medical student from the University of Ibadan, Samuel Olojo, has celebrated bagging his degree from the institution after experiencing multiple delays during his undergraduate years.

Olojo gained admission into the Biomedical Laboratory Science programme in 2019 after graduating from The International School, University of Ibadan.

A medical student who gained admission to UI celebrates his degree. Photo credit: Samuel Olojo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI student bags degree after academic delays

Although he was scheduled to resume his studies in 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic altered his academic calendar, forcing him to start his 100-level coursework in 2021.

The UI undergraduate faced further delays during his 200-level year when the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an eight-month strike in 2022. Despite academic setbacks and prolonged uncertainty, he completed his studies in haematology and blood transfusion science.

UI graduate celebrates induction into medical profession

Olojo was formally inducted into the medical laboratory science profession on May 11, 2026, where he earned his official professional title.

Reflecting on his academic journey in a LinkedIn post, Olojo said:

"This is long overdue 😂🥲

But guess who is now a whole graduate of the University of Ibadan 🎓

Reintroducing

MLSct. OLOJO S.O

B.MLS Ibadan (Haematology and Blood Transfusion Science), AMLSCN

On May 11th, 2026, I was formally inducted into the medical laboratory science profession and conferred with the title Medical Laboratory Scientist (MLSct.)

A moment that marked the fulfilment of years of hard work, resilience, and perseverance. The journey started after I graduated from The International School, University of Ibadan in 2019. I gained admission into the Biomedical Laboratory Science program at the University of Ibadan the same year and was meant to resume in 2020.

But then came the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many others, my academic journey was disrupted, and I eventually resumed 100 level in 2021. Just as things were beginning to stabilize, another major challenge came during my 200 level — the 8-month ASUU strike in 2022. It felt like everything was constantly being delayed, and at several points, the uncertainty was exhausting.

Still, through every delay, setback, academic pressure, and moment of doubt, I kept going.

Medical Laboratory Science is not an easy journey. It demanded discipline, consistency, sacrifice, and resilience. There were moments of stress, sleepless nights, and intense practical and academic workload, but each phase shaped me into the person and scientist I am becoming today.

Today, I can proudly say that I hold a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science degree from the University of Ibadan and I am officially an associate member of the MLSCN.

I am deeply grateful to God for strength, grace, and seeing me through every phase of this journey. I appreciate my family, friends, lecturers, colleagues, mentors, and everyone who contributed in one way or another to my growth and success."

Reactions as UI student bags degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Sofiyah Shittu said:

"Congratulations to you, sir."

Onah Marycynthia Cheluchi said:

"Congratulations to you, Samuel Olojo, the latest scientist in town."

Mfonma Afangideh said:

"Congratulations sir."

UI medical graduate bags degree, shares story

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her medical laboratory science studies at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng