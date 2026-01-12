Online personality Daniel Regha's blunt remark about Jarvis and Peller's relationship has captured attention online

The X influencer explained how their relationship was forced, calling the TikTok stars clout chasers

Speaking with Jarvis, Regha stated that he had never seen her and Peller use their platforms for anything reasonable

Daniel Regha, a popular influencer on X, formerly Twitter, has ignited reactions on social media after he boldly called out TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis for using their relationship to chase clout.

The online personality, while conversing with Jarvis during a live stream session, gave her a piece of his mind, criticising her and her now-estranged lover Peller.

Daniel Regha claims Jarvisa nd Peller used their relationship for clout. Credit: realjadrolita/peller089/danielregha

Source: Instagram

According to Regha, the former lovebirds chased clout through their relationship by pushing a false narrative online.

He bluntly advised Jarvis that her relationship with Peller was forced and driven by mutual clout-chasing. Regha further argued that the couple has never used their platforms for anything reasonable that affects their fans.

"You guys' relationship was forced down everyone's throat. You were intentional nuisances for clout. You are a professional clout chaser, but a smart one. You and your clout-chasing boyfriend are milking it. He should also be behind bars for reckless driving. I am telling you the truth to your face. You have never done anything reasonable that affects your fans," he said in part.

X influencer Daniel Regha shares his take on Jarvis and Peller's relationship. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

This comes after Jarvis and Peller confirmed the end of their relationship.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jarvis also posted a video on TikTok where she appeared to mock her alleged ex-boyfriend Peller.

The video of Daniel Regha speaking about Jarvis and Peller’s relationship is below:

Comment trail criticism against Jarvis, Peller

While some netizens praised Daniel Regha's straightforwardness for exposing perceived inauthenticity, others criticised him, saying he was unnecessarily harsh in his interview with Jarvis.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

AsiahLucky commented:

"Werey Daniel, shey the girl na activist ni?"

mr_chiboi said:

"Ouch. Calling out the clout-chasing vibes. If your platform exists just to flex or gossip, don’t be shocked when people start measuring your “impact” in receipts, not followers."

SavannaConnect commented:

"Not every platform is a classroom. Some people build audiences, others just supervise vibes."

eastBUBU said:

"Talking about a relationship when you have never seen him with a woman before is wild."

Ada_E_Odogwu commented:

"Ah Daniel Regha brutal gan “Like I said we do very different things online, yours is built on relationship. your relevance is tied to pellet’s dramatics” “Peller might not find a girl to replace in terms of like CLOUT."

iamlekite wrote:

"The guy de run mouth wella no be only keypad he sabi run He just de carry the girl reach there."

funnyimmaculate said:

"I too love @DanielRegha ,, He is honestly speaking the truth,, foolish people will say he doesn’t like her or his attacking her but let’s leave sentiments out of things ,, He is on Point."

Jarvis' mother mentions her real age

Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis went viral after having a heartwarming conversation with her mother.

During a live stream, the woman reiterated her love for her beautiful daughter, Jarvis. She, however, sparked reactions after she disclosed the TikToker's date of birth.

