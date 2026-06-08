The US Embassy in Jerusalem has issued a strong security alert, urging staff and families to shelter in place due to rising tensions in Israel

Consular services in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv were suspended on June 8 as precautionary measures against possible rocket or missile attacks

US citizens in Israel are advised to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) and follow instructions from local authorities for their safety

On June 8, the US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert on X, warning of heightened risks across Israel.

The Embassy stated:

US Embassy Jerusalem issues security alert as tensions rise in Israel. Photo credit: Anadolu/AnnaMoneyMaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

“Security Alert: As a result of the current security situation in Israel, including Home Front Command alerts for multiple regions, the U.S. Embassy has directed all U.S. government employees and their family members to shelter in place, and be prepared to move to a protected shelter in the event of a red alert, until further notice.”

This announcement highlights the seriousness of the ongoing situation, urging vigilance and immediate action when sirens sound.

Embassy operating status

The Embassy confirmed that its Jerusalem and Tel Aviv consular sections were closed on Monday, June 8. The statement explained:

“Operating Status: The U.S. Embassy Jerusalem and Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv consular sections are closed on Monday, June 8. In the event of missile, rocket fire, or hostile aircraft intrusion, a ‘red alert’ siren may be activated. Follow the instructions from local authorities and the Israeli Home Front Command and seek shelter immediately.”

The Embassy also directed people to the Israeli Home Front Command website for guidance.

See the X post below:

Actions to take for safety

The Embassy urged US citizens in Israel to take proactive steps for their safety:

- Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP): Enrol to receive real-time safety and security updates directly from the Embassy.

- Shelter in place: Be prepared to move quickly to a protected shelter if a red alert is triggered.

- Follow local instructions: Always comply with guidance from Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.

The US Embassy’s alert depicts the volatile security environment in Israel. With consular services suspended and staff ordered to shelter in place, the Embassy is prioritising safety while urging US citizens to remain cautious and informed.

Smart Traveler Enrollment Program provides safety updates for US citizens in Israel. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Iran launches missiles at Israel after Beirut strike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran has launched missiles and drones towards Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs. This marks a rare direct Iranian attack since the ceasefire, raising fears that the fragile truce may be collapsing.

The Israeli military confirmed it detected missile launches from Iran, intercepted several, and activated air defence systems as sirens sounded across multiple areas.US and Israeli media reported that Israel is preparing to retaliate following Iran's missile attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials were set to hold a security assessment. The strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, considered a Hezbollah stronghold, were described by Israel as targeting “Hezbollah terror infrastructure”.

Tehran quickly connected its response to events in Lebanon. Mohsen Rezaei, adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Source: Legit.ng