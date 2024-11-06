Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has made a return to social media after four months of being away

The mother-of-one seized the medium to debunk pregnancy rumours that have been flying around social media

The new pictures, in which she bore her belly, sparked social media commotion as many complimented her looks

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Sophia Momodu is often involved in online controversies, but the good news is that they don't last.

The fashion influencer has a child, Imade, with Afrobeat crooner David 'Davido' Adeleke in the back on the trends table.

Sophia Momodu debunks pregnancy rumours. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

News of Sophia being pregnant by a white guy has been spreading like wildfire on social media.

According to the gist, spotted on an IG blog, a random user has told the blog that Momodu was heavily pregnant, adding that it is the reason she has been hiding and off social media for a while.

See post here:

Reacting to the news, Sophia shared a new picture in which she wore a cropped two-piece, revealing her flat belly and snatched waist. The post has ignited several compliments from celebrities and fans, who have told her how gorgeous she looks.

See Sophia's new post here:

Peeps react to Sophia's post

Legit.ng complied reactions below:

@senora_homa:

"It’s the way people are saying they are happy for her. Happy how?? So normalizing being a baby mama so you can fund your lifestyle is now a good thing?"

@esthersky_77:

"She goes do sugary cos she wan be like Sophia 😂😂."

@mzmoji:

"For the womb watchers😂😂."

@rukkynaughty_2:

"The woman nobody can b*llshit😍😂sophisticated Sophia."

@rhiannonlex12:

"They will never make me hate you."

@jumdamsel:

"Billion dollar baby. Sophia fry us we are your dodo."

Davido's Sophia Momodu posts new mansion

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Davido's first baby mama and businesswoman, Sophia Momodu, trended online over a video of a new mansion she shared.

The mother of one in the clip showed the exterior and gave fans a sneak peek of the interior and staircase.

Sophia Momodu's video has stirred excitement from hers as they pen congratulatory messages to fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng