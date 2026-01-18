Popular Nigerian singer Ruger has broken his silence on the sudden passing of 22-year-old Afrofuji artist Destiny Boy

The young star reportedly died on Sunday, January 18, 2025, just months after welcoming his first child in November 2024

Ruger expressed frustration over the lack of a proper investigation into Destiny Boy’s death, a reaction that drew varying responses from social media users

Popular Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger, has reacted to the sudden death of Afrofuji artist Destiny Boy, whose passing at just 22 years old has shocked fans and colleagues across the country.

The young star reportedly died on Sunday, January 18, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, leaving behind his young wife and a child he welcomed in November 2024.

News of Destiny Boy’s death first spread after a disturbing video surfaced online showing him motionless in the backseat of a car, with wool placed in his nostrils, as he was reportedly being taken to a mortuary.

The clip quickly went viral, sparking confusion and speculation about what might have led to his untimely end.

As of now, the cause of death remains unclear.

However, conflicting accounts have circulated on social media, with some alleging that he died at the home of a herbalist, while others claim he fell ill earlier in the day. None of these reports has been officially confirmed.

Ruger reacts to the death of Destiny Boy

Breaking his silence, Ruger took to X to question the circumstances surrounding Destiny Boy’s death and the lack of proper investigation.

He expressed frustration over how quickly people moved on without answers.

Ruger explained that there was no clarity about what the young singer ate, drank, or who he was with before his death.

He lamented that no autopsy was carried out, leaving fans to simply accept the tragedy. After raising these concerns, Ruger prayed for Destiny Boy’s soul to rest in peace.

"Bruh people will just post that someone has died and everyone will move on. W.tf caused his death, who was he with, what was the boy eating or drinking. No autopsy, NOTHING!!!! We just have to accept that he’s dead. My God RIP destiny boy💔"

In another post, while replying to a netizen's comment under his post, Ruger said most deaths are not natural but caused by humans, and someone must be held accountable.

I agree but most deaths are caused by human beings so someone has to be held accountable my bro

Destiny Boy was widely regarded as one of the promising voices in the Afrobeats and Afrofuji scene.

Tributes have continued to pour in from fans and colleagues, many describing his death as a painful loss to the music industry.

Meanwhile, more videos have emerged online, including one where voices claimed Destiny Boy vomited before his death and may have consumed a local concoction.

Others suggested poisoning, though no official confirmation has been given.

In another clip, voices alleged that Fuji stars Pasuma and Saheed Osupa advised that the singer should not be buried yet, further igniting calls for clarity.

Check out Ruger's reaction to Destiny Boy's death below:

Fans react to Destiny Boy's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@adeAdeGbadebo said:

"Exactly my what I tell people, even though you can't escape death, but TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF if you want to increase the chances of living long. If you die and think life will pause, toor 'day play' is your name."

@urPapaDeyCraze wrote:

"this! cause recent convos on here have actually led me to believe that most 'he was healthy yesterday and didn't wake up today' were probably poisoned by their wives!! but we believe someone bouncing and healthy can just slump and d'e in this part of the world so no one bothers."

@seyi___vibez commented:

"It's really disturbing how death is announced with zero answers. No context, no truth, just 'RIP' and life moves on. Rest in peace, Destiny Boy 💔."

@BigT33__ reacted:

"If you ask what killed him They begin to call you 'insensitive.'"

@YahuzaAmadu opined:

"Rest in peace, Destiny Boy. May his family and friends find strength in a moment that makes no sense at all 💔."

