Ayo Labinjoh alleged that a 2014 DNA test supervised by Davido’s father was a sham, claiming the lab technician later confessed

Citing Davido’s status as an American citizen, Labinjoh is calling on the US State Department to supervise a fresh, independent DNA test

Heartbreaking screenshots of a private conversation between Anu and Davido have surfaced

The mother of the teenage girl who claims to be Davido’s daughter has come forward with a detailed account of what she and her child allegedly endured in their long-running paternity dispute with the music superstar.

Ayo Labinjoh, in a lengthy statement shared online, revealed that she stayed silent for years to protect her daughter’s fragile mental health.

Her daughter, Anu, had earlier cried out publicly for a DNA test, recounting how classmates bullied her for years over her claimed identity.

Ayo Labinjoh alleges that a 2014 DNA test supervised by Davido’s father was a sham. Photo: Ayo Labinjoh/Anu Adeleke/Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido denied the claim, stating he had already undergone five DNA tests, three arranged by him and two allegedly conducted at her end, and all came back negative.

The singer expressed exhaustion over the recurring story and said he would take action against anyone defaming him.

Ayo said she had endured years of judgement and online attacks, all while trying to shield her daughter from mental breakdowns.

She narrated how the teenager fainted in school and required psychotherapy due to the constant ridicule.

She also claimed Davido dismissed her because he believed she was someone he met at a club in Ibadan many years ago.

She wrote:

“David Adeleke has ignored me for years because he thought he picked up a pr*stitute from GQ Club in Ibadan. I was a waitress, not a pr*stitute. I come from a good home.”

Ayo added that the singer used derogatory terms on her in private chats with their daughter, insisting that it was wrong for him to speak that way to a minor searching for her identity.

Davido: DNA dispute deepens

In her statement, Ayo challenged Davido’s claim of five DNA tests. She alleged that the only test she remembers happened in 2014, facilitated by Davido’s father.

According to her, the blood sample drawn from Anu was allegedly discarded behind their backs, and a fake result was produced.

She referenced a lab technician who reportedly admitted years later that he never conducted the test and blamed his misfortune on the incident.

She wrote:

“We wasted our time, damaged Anu’s mental health, and now they say it’s five tests? My daughter is not fighting for fame. She’s fighting for her identity.”

She called on the US State Department to supervise a new, transparent DNA process at an embassy in Lagos or Abuja.

Leaked private chat adds new twist

Attached to her post was a private conversation between Davido and Anu. In it, the teenager begged repeatedly for a valid DNA test.

Davido, however, maintained his stance, insisting he is not her father and warning that he would arrest her mother if the allegations continued.

He expressed concern for his other children and promised to release documents and pursue legal action.

Read her post below:

Davido denies claims that he is the father of Anu Adeleke. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Anu Adeleke slams Davido over DNA claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anu Adeleke issued a fresh emotional statement after Davido denied being her father.

Anu expressed deep disappointment over the singer’s tone and language. She said she never expected to be “cursed out and bullied” by someone she simply wanted answers from.

Source: Legit.ng