Hailey Adeleke, the second daughter of music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, joined family, friends, and colleagues in celebrating her father on his 33rd birthday.

Recall that Davido marked his special day on Friday, November 21, in his usual lavish style in Atlanta, USA.

The party was attended by his wife, Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, his elder sister, Sharon, his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, among others.

Davido's second daughter was also not left out of the party, as she shared a video showing how she arrived at her father's party.

Hailey, who rocked a gown, was spotted with a handbag and a phone as she posed for the camera.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido, while giving a speech at his birthday party, mentioned that he released his first song when he was 17 and is now 33.

He declared this year one of the best, adding that he had married the most beautiful woman and had had their children. The singer also mentioned that he was working on a new album.

The video of how Hailey Adeleke arrived at Davido's music concert in Atlanta is below:

Reactions trail Hailey's presence

While many gushed about Davido's second daugher, others pointed out her resemblance to Davido's wife Chioma.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below

Magdalene Effiom said:

"My Chiomas baby enjoy ooo even as you mix up with de fam members you no loose anything na you dey enjoy pass self."

Peace Isaac reacted:

"She looks like chioma, abi nah my eyes dey pain me."

Abuin Elme said:

"This girl resembles the stepmom e be like say na chioma born always happy."

Nnenna Asogwa - Osuobeni said:

"She is holding an iphone..money speaks here...shout out to d adelekes...happy birthday King davido."

Debby Beauty Emmanuel reacted:

"She look like her step mom chioma."

Amara Faith Onuigb reacted:

"How come she resemble Chioma, wow is good to be good oo Chioma's blood strong ooo those she born and those she no born dey resemble her."

Favorite Isaac said:

"Imade nor go attend this one she nor go wedding she nor attend this one too."

Davido honours tragedy victims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido warmed people's hearts by pausing his Atlanta performance to observe a sombre moment of silence.

In remembrance of the victims of the church attack in Eruku, Kwara state, and the kidnapping of Kebbi schoolchildren, both of which have caused widespread indignation, the artist asked the audience to remain still.

“We are going through a lot as a nation. We stand strong together. Can we have a moment of silence, please?” he said.

