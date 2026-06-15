Yulissa Escobar entered Love Island USA on 3 June 2025 and exited the following day after podcast clips of her using a racially charged word surfaced. Her exit made her one of the most talked-about contestants in Love Island USA history for the fastest and most controversial exit in the show.

Yulissa Escobar pictured during a photoshoot (L). The reality star pictured in a professional portrait (R) Photo: @yulissaaescobar on Threads (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Yulissa Escoba is a concierge manager, social media influencer , and model .

, and . Escobar was removed from the villa during the second episode of Love Island USA Season 7, after podcast clips of her using racial slurs resurfaced online.

Season 7, after podcast clips of her using racial slurs resurfaced online. No reason was given for Yulissa Escobar's exit on the show.

for Yulissa Escobar's exit on the show. In December 2025, she was hospitalised with a concussion after being struck by another woman at a Miami Beach restaurant.

Profile summary

Full name Yulissa Escobar Gender Female Date of birth 27 April 1998 Age 28 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Cuban American Ethnicity Hispanic Height in centimetres 147 Height in feet 4'10" Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Suzanne Escobar Father Tony Escobar Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Concierge manager, social media influencer, model Education Miami Dade College Social media Instagram, Threads

Yulissa Escobar's journey on Love Island USA

Yulissa Escobar entered the Love Island villa as one of the original islanders on 3 June 2025. Her exit from the show came swiftly on the following day. Follow the details of her journey since then.

Top five facts about season 7 Love Island USA star, Yulissa Escobar. Photo: @yulissaaescobar on Threads (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Yulissa Escobar enter Love Island USA Season 7?

Love Island USA Season 7 premiered on Peacock on 3 June 2025, with Yulissa being one of the original islanders who entered the villa. She coupled up with Ace Greene, who later connected with Chelley Bissainthe after her exit.

In her entry video, Yulissa announced that she was hoping to find her knight in shining armour and what she described as a movie kind of love.

Why did Yulissa leave Love Island USA?

Yulissa Escobar pictured in front of an STK Steakhouse restaurant. Photo: @yulissaaescobar

Source: Instagram

On 2 June 2025, a Love Island USA Reddit thread uncovered and shared a 2021 video of Yulissa Escobar using a racially charged word in a podcast interview. A second video resurfaced in a TMZ report published on 3 June 2025.

At the 18-minute mark of the second episode, the reality show's narrator, Iain Stirling, simply announced,

Yulissa has left the villa.

Her exit, which coincided with the bombshell arrival of Charlie Georgiou and Cierra Ortega, received little context on the show.

Did Yulissa Escobar make an apology?

On 6 June 2025, Yulissa posted a lengthy apology statement on Instagram. The apology partially read,

In those clips, I used a word I never should’ve used, a racial slur. I used it ignorantly, not fully understanding the weight, history, or pain behind it. I wasn’t trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognise now that intention doesn’t excuse impact. And the impact of that word is real. It’s tied to generations of trauma, and it is not mine to use.

Where is Yulissa Escobar today?

Yulissa Escobar pictured at the Brickell City Centre. Photo: @yulissaaescobar

Source: UGC

Yulissa Escobar is currently based in Miami. In addition to digital content creation, she holds various roles in hospitality, events, and real estate industries.

After her exit from Love Island USA Season 7 in June 2025, Yulissa has been active on social media, posting responses to the controversy on Instagram and TikTok.

On 29 December 2025, she was physically attacked at Taco Bell. She was hospitalised and suffered a concussion from the incident.

Inside Yulissa Escobar’s early life and family background

Yulissa Escobar is 27 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. She was born on 20 April 1998 in Miami, Florida, United States, to Suzanne and Tony Escobar. Yulissa has three brothers: Tony, Adrian, and Alexis Escobar.

According to her Instagram bio, Yulissa Escobar gets her Cuban heritage from her mother. Her mother, Suzanne, was born in Cuba, and her father was born in Missouri, United States.

She attended Miami Dade College, where she attained an Associate of Arts degree.

What did Yulissa Escobar do before Love Island?

Yulissa Escobar pictured in a professional portrait. Photo: @yulissaaescobar

Source: UGC

According to her LinkedIn account, the former Love Island USA contestant currently works as a loan officer and title specialist at 411 Capital Lenders.

For nearly three years, since 2022, she worked as the VIP services coordinator at the Goat Hospitality Group. Her professional history includes other roles, including an off-market deal expert and real estate agent.

At the time she entered Love Island USA, Yulissa owned and managed Aesthetic Events, a mobile bar company in Miami. In November 2025, she was featured in the music video for Quita y Pone by El Alfa and Fariana.

FAQs

What is Yulissa Escobar’s age? She was born on 27 April 1998 and is 27 years old as of 2025. What is Yulissa Escobar's Instagram? The original islander's Instagram handle is @yulissaaescobar, where she has amassed over 97,000 followers as of June 2026. What is Yulissa Escobar's height? Yulissa Escobar stands at 4 feet 10 inches (147 cm). Why did Yulissa leave Love Island USA? Yulissa Escobar's exit from the show is linked to podcast clips that surfaced showing her using racist language. Did Yulissa Escobar apologise for the racial slurs? The former Love Island USA contestant posted a formal apology on Instagram on 6 June 2025. Who was Yulissa coupled with on Love Island USA? Yulissa was coupled up with Ace Greene. What happened to Yulissa Escobar at Taco Bell? She was attacked by a woman during an altercation at a Taco Bell in Miami in December 2025.

Yulissa Escobar's time on Love Island USA lasted two episodes, but her short presence has impacted the public conversation far longer. Her exit from the show in episode 2 of Season 7 came after the resurfacing of old podcast clips in which she casually used a racial slur. Yulissa has since offered a formal apology.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Serena Page, an American reality TV star, social media influencer, and media planner. She rose to fame after appearing on Love Island USA Season 6, where she emerged as a winner alongside her partner Kordell Beckham.

Before gaining public attention, Serena Page built a low-profile career in the corporate world, specialising in digital marketing and working as a media planner. Today, she has transitioned into a full-time influencer, with millions of followers across social media platforms. Explore her biography to learn more about her background, career journey, and rise to fame.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng