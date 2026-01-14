Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh issued a strong warning to her fans and followers ahead of 2026

The screen diva pointed out that she will be selective about the people and brands she supports

Dikeh emphasised respect and professionalism in all collaborations she will be doing this new year

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has issued a stern warning ahead of the New Year, making it clear that she will be very selective about the people and brands she engages with in 2026.

In posts on her Facebook page and Instagram story, the actress emphasised that she will not associate with or promote anyone hostile or disrespectful towards her, her faith, or her pastor.

“This year, I will be very intentional about the brands and individuals I choose to support. I will not associate with or promote anyone who aligns with people or platforms that are hostile or disrespectful toward me, God, or my Pastor,” Dikeh wrote.

She added that respect is non-negotiable and made it clear she will not contribute to the growth of any brand that does not value, honour, or protect her work and person.

Dikeh also addressed event invitations and promotional requests, noting that unless there is a close personal relationship, she expects professional terms to be discussed with her management first

“I do not make appearances casually, even for acquaintances, and certainly not without clear professional terms,” she stated.

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh earlier sparked online debate after she shared a video showing herself praying fervently, speaking in tongues, declaring victory for 2026, and urging divine protection amid her renewed public faith journey.

In the viral clip posted on her Instagram page on January 12, 2026, Tonto Dikeh was seen engaging in intense prayer, declaring blessings, protection, and divine favour over her life and those connected to her.

The actress invoked God’s fire against obstacles to success, proclaiming that no attack would come near her and affirming that she and others were walking “on eagle’s wings”.

Throughout the session, Tonto Dikeh repeatedly declared that 2026 would be a year of congratulations, celebrations, and unstoppable progress, while emphasising resilience and spiritual victory.

She also prayed for unmerited favour and breakthroughs, using biblical imagery to curse perceived enemies and calling for divine intervention against altars or gatherings believed to hinder joy and success.

Dikeh accompanied the video with a lengthy caption centred on gratitude, strength, wisdom, and divine direction.

She wrote that every burden had been lifted, confusion cleared, and doors ordained for her opened by God’s power, while rejecting pain and asking God to uproot anything He did not plant in her life.

The actress concluded the caption by declaring herself covered, directed, and victorious, ending the prayer in the name of Jesus.

Father God, Thank You for the gift of today. I receive grace to walk in strength, wisdom, and peace. Every burden is lifted, every confusion is cleared, and every door You have ordained for me opens by Your power. I refuse to get used to pain, what You did not plant in my life, uproot it today. Let light shine on my path, favor speak for me, and let my steps align with Your perfect will. I move forward covered, directed, and victorious. In Jesus’ mighty Name. Amen. 🙏

Online users react to Tonto's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Micah M Tile said:

"swiftly Nd precisely. Hallelujah somebody."

Igangan Regina said:

"What God cannot do doesn't exist Kings will come looking for you, that is the covenant altar we belong. Nothing Missing Nothing Broken."

Promise Ose said:

"Abeg na prayer I read just now??? Why Amen full everywhere."

Mfon Bernard said:

"Not only your pastor, but all the anointed men of God. Yes, respect for God, men of God and the things of God should not be negotiable."

Doreen Effiong said:

"But she wasn't praying, nah, so which one is all this AMEN AMEN AMEN, you guys are answering since."

Chinyere Gozie Okafor said:

"CLARITY is key. You cannot grow past the level of clarity you operate with. Clarity is what defines what's IMPORTANT versus what's NOISE, CONFUSION, and DISTRACTION."

Tonto Dikeh speaks on spiritual rebirth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh reintroduced herself on social media with a strong faith-centred testimony.

She described herself as spirit-filled, fire-carrying, truth-anchored, and authorised by divine ordinance rather than human choice.

Dikeh also positioned her past struggles as platforms for God’s glory, emphasising transformation and spiritual purpose over personal rebranding.

