Desola Afod sparked online reactions after boldly responding to criticism over a viral video she shared with Fuji singer Malaika

Her sharp reply to a fan who accused her of embarrassing her husband quickly drew attention and divided opinions on social media

The moment reignited public interest in the Afods’ marriage and how the couple handles constant scrutiny

Desola Afod, the wife of Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, stirred reactions online after responding to criticism over a video she shared with Fuji singer Malaika.

The mother of four had posted the video on her Instagram page, showing herself in a friendly moment with the singer.

However, the clip did not sit well with a social media user who accused her of embarrassing her husband publicly.

The critic claimed Desola was “dating” the singer and advised her to keep such relationships private.

The comment read: “Embarrassing your husband in public is not fair. You’re dating him! Keep it private.”

In a sharp response, Desola dismissed the accusation and fired back at the critic. She stated that people should hide relationships only when they are not proud of who they are associated with.

Making it clear she had no intention of explaining herself, she added that she would not be debunking any rumours.

“If e reach your turn, hide it when you date better people. Aye gbogbo yin maa baje ni. I no go debunk anything,” she wrote, ending her message with the phrase “Aura for aura.”

The response quickly drew attention online, with many fans praising her confidence, while others continued to debate the situation.

See her post below:

This is not the first time the Afods have had to address public scrutiny.

In an interview last year, Kunle Afod described his wife as the backbone of their marriage, noting that every home faces challenges and crediting Desola as “the best woman ever.”

In 2024, the actor also shut down rumours of impregnating a woman in Mushin, joking that the alleged women only existed as “ghosts.” Around the same period, a troll accused him of having an affair in Ibadan. Desola firmly defended her husband, stating she would not leave him regardless of circumstances.

While celebrating Kunle Afod’s 50th birthday, Desola openly spoke about the difficulties of being married to a celebrity.

She admitted the journey had not been easy but maintained her stance against divorce, pledging to stand by her husband and the father of her children.

Kunle Afod's wife spurs reactions

