The veteran filmmaker Allwell Ademola passed away on December 27, 2025, after complaining of breathing difficulties

Her friend Rotimi Salami praised various guilds and associations for their "financial support and quiet strength

The actress' burial, held on January 9, 2026, was described as a moment of "honor, light, and love

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami has poured out his heart in a touching appreciation letter to colleagues, guilds, associations, and the entire industry following the burial of actress Allwell Ademola.

The much-loved actress passed away on December 27, 2025, after a heart attack at her residence, leaving many in the industry heartbroken.

In a letter shared on Instagram, Salami expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support shown to him and others who were close to the late actress during the painful period.

Rotimi Salami described the past days as some of the toughest moments of their lives.

“With a heart still heavy, yet deeply grateful, I write this letter to appreciate every one of you for the overwhelming love, support, and solidarity shown to us during the burial rites of our beloved colleague, Late Allwell Ademola,” he began.

The actor said colleagues were present in every form—physically, emotionally, and financially—ensuring that none of them felt alone.

He highlighted the presence, calls, prayers, and “quiet strength behind the scenes” that helped them go through moments when “grief felt unbearable.”

He emphasised that Nollywood showed up not just as professionals, but as family, united in grief and love.

“Nollywood showed up in unity, compassion, and honour. You reminded us that beyond cameras, scripts, and sets, we share something deeper: humanity, love, and brotherhood,” he wrote.

He praised the dignity and respect with which Allwell Ademola was laid to rest, describing it as a testament to how much she was valued for her life, her craft, and the lives she touched.

Salami said every contribution—big or small—meant more to them than words can express.

“You turned our tears into moments of strength and ensured that Allwell’s final journey was filled with honour, light, and love.”

He then prayed that God would reward everyone abundantly, replenish their resources, and bless the industry with long life so they “will not gather in tears over one another again.”

Reactions trail Rotimi Salami's post

@nikewell stated:

"It is well. May the strength and comfort of the Lord abide with the family and us all."

@dazzleyetty noted:

"Thank you for all you do for the Ademola family, and thanks for standing by us this difficult time of our lives. Thank you sir God bless you"

@alexandrasarah13 wrote:

"All well did not have a husband nor kids,but she find the both in u,may God keep u rotimi salami"

@alasepe_funke commented:

"You are not a friend to all well you are a family you prove it in every way ❤️ God bless you brotherly sending you and your family big hugs.. receive strength @salamirotimi"

Allwell Ademola's last wish surfaced after her death

Legit.ng had reported that the last video posted by the late actress, Allwell Ademola, hours before her unfortunate death had surfaced online.

The actress was confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital on Saturday, December 2025, throwing the movie industry into mourning.

In her video, she was singing that 2025 will not see her end and that she will see the end of the year.

