Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has sparked widespread reactions on social media following a birthday message he shared for his colleague, Sarian Martin.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor described the fast-rising actress as his “darling” and “property”, a choice of words that quickly caught the attention of fans and followers.

Frederick also praised Sarian as a shining star and offered prayers for her continued growth and success.

“My Salo Baby.. My PROPERTY‼️ You are a Shining Star May God continue to bless and increase you in all Areas. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Darling @official_queensari,” he wrote.

While some fans saw the message as affectionate and playful, others questioned the wording, with many taking to the comment section to share their opinions.

The post also reignited conversations around Frederick’s marriage to actress Peggy Ovire. Fans recalled that the actor did not publicly celebrate Peggy on her birthday, a move that previously stirred questions and speculation online.

In December 2023, Frederick addressed reports of alleged marital issues between himself and Peggy. He warned bloggers against spreading false rumours, stating that he and his wife do not owe social media explanations about their personal lives. He also emphasised that marriage is not slavery.

Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire were married in a star-studded ceremony held in Asaba, Delta state, on November 19, 2022. Since their wedding, the couple has remained under intense public scrutiny, with recurring rumours of marital tension and alleged cheating circulating online.

In 2024, Peggy also responded to fans and trolls after appearing without her wedding ring in a video she shared online.

She dismissed claims that she forced Frederick into marriage, stating that she knows her worth and is a woman with beauty, intelligence, and her own success.

Netizens react to Frederick Leonard's post

etimajonathan said:

"Na so basket mouth de write poem for Mizvic, and people kept saying it's movie and she's a script writer. Ndewo to them!"

realvanessa_boo said:

"😂😂 Our film lord don really give ndi gossip fresh topic to chop ooo. Social media go loud for days — everybody don turn analyst, judge, and reporter 😅 Make dem talk jare, life goes on."

__iamoluwagbemisolami__ said:

"Happy birthday my love🥰❤️ Btw, “my property” is one of the movies they did together, you people enh🤲🏻😂😂."

ujumba1 said:

"Happy birthday Ichaka ‘s property 😂😂😂❤️❤️."

prettymimi_gabriel said:

"Y'all if u are really his fan, you will know what he means by his property 😉😀😀 if Una dey watch his movies u will understand the movie he called her that omo 😂😂😂😂 Una too like aproko."

ezealajinnekachineye said:

"My property is the title of a movie they did together."

nuellaa93 said:

"My property na movie wey two of them act oo. Make una go watch for YouTube it’s interesting."

iam_angelamakah said:

"I hope Madam Stella is aware she is married with 2 kids. Cos she kept her family private doesn’t mean she is Single. Her husband is financially big."

estee_properties said:

"Once u marry an actor that can’t set boundaries 😂😂😂😂😂 forget it 😂😂😂."

niceyqueen said:

"Isn't that a movie title they acted together? . Try dey rest Stella."

glory35366

"Naso yul dey wish Judy happy birthday then dey call her first lady...okay ooo🤐."

chriszuwa

"It's a movie title, please make una nor dey create confusion in a place of none."

shylad06

"This reminds me of what they write on plastic containers:” This material can be recycled “

angel0montana_ said:

"Sarin is secretly married with 2 Kds and her man is loaded But she just never post her family. They once lived in Thomas estate Ajah before they bought their own house and moved out 2 years ago."

