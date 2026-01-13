Bobrisky resurfaced online with a message to Mummy Dollarz, urging her to stop explaining her relationship to critics

The influencer dismissed backlash over the age gap in Mummy Dollarz’s engagement, insisting that love can happen between anybody

The advice followed weeks of intense scrutiny after Mummy Dollarz announced her engagement to a younger man, which sparked trolling and public debates across social media

Nigerian influencer Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has returned to social media with a direct message to content creator Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi, better known as Mummy Dollarz.

In a TikTok video, Bobrisky urged her to stop defending her relationship with her younger partner, telling her to enjoy her happiness without giving explanations.

The clip comes after Bobrisky’s long break from the spotlight. She dismissed critics who question the age gap in Mummy Dollarz’s romance, stressing that love is not bound by age and that choosing a partner is not a crime.

Bobrisky explained her point with a popular Pidgin phrase: “Na husband you collect, you no kpai person,” meaning, “You took a husband, you didn’t kill anyone.”

Bobrisky said she wondered why Mummy Dollarz felt the need to respond to accusations online, especially from a woman who claimed her partner was taken.

She said love can happen with anyone and added that if a spouse is not properly cared for, another person might step in.

According to Bobrisky, she lives “shamelessly” and believes those with complaints should confront issues directly instead of ranting online.

She rounded off her advice by encouraging Mummy Dollarz to stop justifying her choices and focus on her joy.

In her words,

"Love is blind; you can love anybody. There’s no age to happiness, keep having fun.”

Background on Mummy Dollarz's engagement

Bobrisky's advice comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Mummy Dollarz's personal life.

In January 2025, Mummy Dollarz, the mother of comedian Oluwadolarz, announced her engagement to a younger man, sparking debates about the age difference and allegations of homewrecking.

Videos of the proposal, including a passionate kiss, circulated widely, drawing mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

After facing heavy trolling, she briefly left social media before returning to confirm her relationship.

Bobrisky, who has also faced controversies as a prominent transgender figure, appeared to use her own experiences to encourage Mummy Dollarz to ignore critics and focus on living freely.

Watch Bobrisky's video below:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's advice

The video sparked mixed responses from social media users.

@OluwakoredeO said:

"Mommy Dollar, come forward. Your daughter wants to talk to you. Ehh. When did this old man started calling himself a girl? Shame on Nigerian politicians. What's this?"

@Abis_bg4l commented:

"This lady (He) na werey I miss her (his) Wahala like mad on Snapchat"

@ŘÂŶŶÂŇ💔🐍 wrote:

"Brother Idrisuu 😂 , which one be your daughter want to talk to you again 😂"

@Ms.Lade 🧑‍🍳 reacted:

"Even Bob shame on mummy dollarz behalf 🤣😹😹😹😹"

@mmimi_ah opined:

"Dropping pearls of wisdom. I love it here"

Mummy Dollarz calls out Mr Fish Pie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mummy Dollarz publicly criticised social media personality Mr Fish Pie, also known as Alax Evalsam, over claims of ingratitude.

She accused him of failing to appreciate content creator Oga Amos, who allegedly paid N1.2 million to secure a shop for him.

Mummy Dollarz also challenged Mr Fish Pie to provide evidence for his claim that he was paid N1.2 million to produce seven videos, describing him as ungrateful.

