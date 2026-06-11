Kano state's Hisbah Board promotes marriage with significant state investment for couples in need

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's initiative offers financial support and essentials to 1,500 couples

Hisbah emphasised commitment, requiring couples to resolve conflicts before considering divorce

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

The Commander General of Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, has stated that the government expects the upcoming state-sponsored mass marriages to last because it is investing heavily in the initiative.

As reported by Daily Trust, Daurawa made this known during his visit to the Kano State Agency for the Control of AIDS (KSACA) headquarters.

The KSACA headquarters is one of the venues for the ongoing medical screening of the prospective couples.

“We don’t allow divorce. Any person who wants, for any reason, to divorce has to come to Hisbah since this is where the marriage was contracted. We have a reconciliation committee that will sit down and resolve issues before any separation is considered,” Daurawa said.

The Hisbah Commander urged the new couples to respect their marriage and make it work.

According to Daurawa, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf initiated the mass wedding to support less privileged residents struggling to marry.

“Some people sell their land, motorcycles, or even take loans just to marry. The governor, in his mercy, decided to sponsor 1,500 couples. The state will provide furniture, wedding boxes, clothing, and food provisions.

“Each couple will also receive ₦200,000 — ₦100,000 as dowry and ₦100,000 as business capital — plus rice, macaroni, and cooking oil. This is an investment of over ₦250 million.”

Kano begins medical screening for mass wedding

Recall that the Kano State Hisbah Board finalised plans to conduct medical screening for 3,000 prospective couples across 24 local government areas ahead of the mass wedding.

The participants were scheduled to undergo tests for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, genotype compatibility, drug use, and other health conditions.

The authorities stated that only applicants who passed the medical screening would qualify for the state's mass wedding programme.

Read more similar stories on mass weddings:

Mass Wedding: Married men beg Kano governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that following the Kano government's announcement of a mass wedding for 2,000 couples, some married men were appealing to be included in the scheme.

The married men argued that the scheme would alleviate the high upfront costs of polygamous marriages and help regularise relationships to prevent immorality.

The Hisbah Board proceeded with the government-directed plan, which included medical screening aimed at promoting morality and reducing social vices.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng