The federal government has said partnerships with private healthcare providers are essential to tackling Nigeria's growing cancer burden and improving access to treatment

Health officials disclosed that more than 10,000 cancer patients have received support through government-backed programmes, while many still face financial barriers beyond medical costs

Innova Healthcare Nigeria said it plans to support the sector through technology transfer, infrastructure development and workforce training

Abuja, FCT - The federal government has signalled a fresh push to tackle Nigeria's growing cancer burden through partnerships with private healthcare providers, saying thousands of patients continue to struggle with the rising cost of treatment and limited access to specialised care.

Speaking at a two-day oncology stakeholders' engagement and capacity-building programme organised by Innova Healthcare Nigeria Ltd. in Abuja on Wednesday, June 10, the minister of state for health and social welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, said collaboration with the private sector was critical to achieving the country's cancer control targets.

Healthcare professionals and stakeholders attend the Innova Healthcare oncology capacity-building programme in Abuja. Photo credit: Innova

Source: UGC

Represented by the national coordinator of the National Cancer Control Programme, Dr Uche Nwokwu, Salako said the government could not confront the challenge alone.

"We also rely on collaborations with our partners to improve access to cancer care in Nigeria," he said.

The event brought together healthcare experts, government officials and private sector stakeholders to discuss strategies for expanding cancer diagnosis, treatment and workforce capacity across the country.

Cancer patients face treatment and financial hurdles

Salako said the National Cancer Control Plan seeks to cut Nigeria's cancer burden by 50% by 2030 through improved screening, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship programmes.

He noted that while treatment remains a major challenge, many patients also struggle with transportation, accommodation and feeding costs associated with seeking care.

"The problem is not just treatment. Some patients struggle with transportation, accommodation and feeding costs, which significantly increase the burden of care," he said.

According to him, the federal government's Cancer Access Partnership Programme is already providing subsidised anti-cancer medicines in more than 24 hospitals nationwide, helping to improve access for low-income patients.

Private sector key to expanding cancer services

The director-general of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Prof. Usman Aliyu, said private sector involvement had become increasingly important in strengthening cancer care services and expanding access to life-saving technologies.

He said progress in cancer control would depend on strategic partnerships, innovation and sustained investments across the healthcare system.

"Today's activities give an insight into what Innova is doing. Indirectly, it is a kind of human resource development and assistance to the country in strengthening the operational capability of doctors," Aliyu said.

He added that public-private partnerships were already playing a significant role in radiotherapy services, with nearly half of Nigeria's operational radiotherapy centres functioning through such arrangements.

Aliyu disclosed that NICRAT, through the Nigeria Cancer Access Partnership and the National Cancer Health Fund, had supported more than 10,000 cancer patients with treatment, diagnostic services and access to essential medicines.

Innova eyes technology transfer from Singapore

Innova Healthcare Nigeria's business development director, Mr Wong Kai Yan, said the company was seeking to help bridge critical gaps in Nigeria's oncology sector through partnerships, technology transfer and workforce development initiatives.

He said Nigeria continued to face shortages of radiotherapy equipment and specialised healthcare professionals, including radiation oncologists, medical physicists, oncology nurses and radiation therapists.

"We are here to bridge the two countries together, to bridge the two worlds together, to make sure we are able to deliver healthcare much better," Yan said.

According to him, the company plans to provide end-to-end oncology solutions covering infrastructure development, equipment installation and professional training.

Efforts aimed at reducing medical tourism

The chief financial officer of Innova Healthcare Nigeria Ltd., Mr Ikenna Njoku, said strengthening local cancer treatment capacity could reduce the number of Nigerians seeking care abroad and help lower treatment costs.

"What Innova has started is something that has been bothering Nigerians over the years. Medical tourism is going to reduce drastically and bring treatment costs to a level many Nigerians can afford," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chinedu Aruah, a Senior Consultant Radiation and Clinical Oncologist at the National Hospital Abuja, said ongoing government efforts to strengthen the oncology workforce would improve access to care and reduce treatment delays.

Cancer specialists discuss strategies to improve access to radiotherapy and treatment services for patients in Nigeria. Photo credit: Innova

Source: UGC

"A lot of people are willing to work, but incentives elsewhere are often better. As government improves the status of the workforce, things are going to take better shape," he said.

Aruah described the stakeholder engagement as a positive step towards improving radiotherapy services and expanding access to cancer treatment for Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng