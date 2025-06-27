Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Mummy Dolarz is making headlines over the husband-snatching drama trailing her

In a new development, the public figure was heard confirming that she was indeed with the man in question

The new information triggered a series of reactions on social media after the video made the rounds

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi, aka Mummy Dolarz, has broken her silence about the allegations of her snatching another woman’s younger husband.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mummy Dolarz was heavily dragged on social media by a woman who claimed that the skit maker had taken her husband away from her.

Nigerians speak as Mummy Dolarz finally reacts to husband-snatching claims. Photos: @mummydolarz, @oluwadolarz

In the viral video, Mummy Dolarz was called several names by the aggrieved woman and the situation raised reactions from Nigerians.

Shortly after, another clip surfaced online of Mummy Dolarz addressing the embarrassing situation. In an unexpected turn of events, the skit maker admitted that she was in a relationship with the said man.

“For anybody that I’m dating, I can come out and stand by it. Yes! I confirm it! I cannot hide it!”

See the video below:

Recall that in January 2025, Legit.ng reported on Mummy Dolarz accepting a proposal from her younger lover. It was reported that the comedian met the proposal on her way back home after a church service. The man was on his knees, holding a ring, proposing to Oluwadollarz's mother and she accepted the ring.

Reactions as Mummy Dolarz confirms allegation

The TikTok video of Mummy Dolarz confirming that she was indeed in a relationship with the man she was accused of snatching was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Marykglams said:

“When a mother acts like this how do u discipline ur child from immoralities😮.”

wristwatcheshop.ng said:

“We that we are always on Instagram we don’t know what the lord has done for us 😭😭 Na wetin una they do for TikTok be this?”

Bookolah_bb said:

“What kind of shamelessness is dis 😮.”

Fatimah_akinbola wrote:

“Some people are loved better when they’re silent cus once they open mouth you’ll run!!!! Please what’s this???😢”

Vickywears_ng said:

“Na here dollarz dey learn from😂😂😂😂from the best.”

Iamadunniade01 said:

“E fit be content sha.”

Marryu24 said:

“God Abeg oo 😂😂 I go disown that mother what all this God 😮.”

Christyfabric7 wrote:

“You can’t shame the shameless.”

Ola_yemiarts said:

“But them say the man done leave his wife 4 years ago.”

Akinsanyaatinuke wrote:

“The man is not young tho .. he should be in his late 40’s. But then it is well.”

Lovefulleverywhere said:

“And so what if she is dating someone younger than her? Men marry women that they are older than them with 40 years. So fk what if she is older, me personally I don't like to date younger guy. But I will not blame people who date them!”

Bigadex1 said:

“Make una leave this woman alone just because her son is half celebrity. Even this girl is second wife 😂.”

Aloy_wuraola said:

“Ha.... Are you serious.. She's actually involved.”

Netizens react as Mummy Dolarz confirms husband-snatching allegations. Photo: @mummydolarz

