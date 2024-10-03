Nigerian socialite and influencer, Mummy Dollarz has waded into the drama between Oga Amos and Mr Fish Pie

Just recently, she shared a video where she tackled the Fish Pie sensation over his dealings with Oga Amos

Mummy Dollarz’s claims of Mr Fish Pie being an ungrateful person were met with interesting reactions

Social media sensation Alax Evalsam aka Mr Fish Pie is now being dragged by brand influencer Oluwaseun Adeyemi aka Mummy Dollarz.

The drama started after content creator Oga Amos called out Mr Fish Pie for showing ingratitude after he paid N1.2 million to rent a shop for him.

On her Instagram page, Mummy Dollarz echoed Oga Amos’ claims that Mr Fish Pie was ungrateful. She narrated how the content creator got him a shop and was never thanked for his generosity.

Fans react as Mummy Dollarz slams Mr Fish Pie. Photos: @mummydollarz, @fish_pie_king

Speaking further, Mummy Dollarz also spoke of how Mr Fish Pie claimed he was only trying to grow Oga Amos’ page and that he was also paid N1.2 million to make seven videos with the content creator. The brand influencer asked Mr Fish Pie to present the seven videos he allegedly made and said she is waiting for his management’s action on the matter.

Fans react as Mummy Dollarz blasts Mr Fish Pie

Legit.ng gathered some comments from fans who reacted to the video of Mummy Dollarz speaking on Oga Amos and Mr Fish Pie’s drama. Read them below:

Dare.another.level:

“He has management now??? Wowwwww😂😂😂😂.”

Damladof_lagos:

“Nah unah dey hype the guy cos i no see anything way funny for him side.”

Vitamin_tomi:

“He is sincerely an ungrateful human 😩.”

nylonhouse_:

“Na really fish boy 😂.”

Iamsimbest:

“The ungrateful person will never be grateful no matter what u do for them.”

ganddluxuryhairs:

“When I heard "you this fish boy"😂 I know say mummy de para.”

Twinnetp:

“I too like this kind of mummy 😂.”

C_luxewears:

“I don't know the beginning of this story oo, but you see this kind of mother, I love them pa, just my kind of mother, as in you touch my kids peren, you touch werey niyen o.”

obaksolo:

“I love this kind of Mummy😂😂😂😂😂 No Time 👏.”

Baths_and_more_:

“Pride comes before a fall.”

cute_rikkie:

“Our mothers never disappoint 😂 mummy said I don’t want to talk… the ones you talk since nko 😂.”

B_uniqu.e:

“Honestly that guy just screams entitlement.. Saying he’s been climbing okada, were we supposed to buy private jet for you ? 🙄”

_tcoded:

“Person wey them rent shop give wey still dy fight for him fish pie bucket wey dem burn to replace it with shop.”

Rosythrone:

“There’s just something off abt that fish pie boy even with the way he behaves!!!”

Victoriavictorofficial.e:

“I get to see more reasons everyday why the rich people don’t keep the poor too close💯💯 please 🙏🏼respectfully correct me if am wrong.”

Official_rolesh:

“The funny part be say the guy is not even funny... Abi na only me feel this way??”

Vivian.omolewa:

“The fish pie guy is just an ungrateful person, very authoritative person, he feels he’s entitled.”

Endylight1:

“Tomorrow he will blame it on Spiritual problems. Wisdom is profitable to direct.”

Nons Miraj buys car for Mr Fish Pie

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creator Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj, surprised viral fish pie seller Alax Evalsam with a new car just days after he expressed unhappiness with the discomfort of trekking despite his newfound fame.

Nons Miraj filmed the emotional moment of the automobile presentation to Alax and his family in a lovely video she posted on Instagram.

The video showed Alax overcome with pleasure, shouting and rolling on the ground in surprise as he accepted the enormous present.

