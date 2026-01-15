Bobrisky shared her thoughts on football shortly after Nigeria’s AFCON loss, taking a different angle from other celebrities

She linked her dislike for the sport to her identity, saying she is “too girly” to sit through men shouting “goal”

Her remarks quickly stirred heated reactions online, with many Nigerians debating her stance and gender claim

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, has ignited conversation online after sharing her thoughts about football.

The post came shortly after Nigeria’s Super Eagles lost to Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025), a moment that triggered reactions from many celebrities across the country.

While others expressed disappointment over the team’s performance, Bobrisky took a different route by mocking the sport itself.

She explained that she has never been a fan of football and linked her disinterest directly to her feminine identity.

In her Instagram story, Bobrisky said she does not understand what people enjoy about the game. She described herself as too girly to sit down and watch men screaming goals during matches.

She wrote that football does not appeal to her lifestyle and personality, stressing that she is really a girl.

In her own words:

"I'm never a fan of football... I don't know what you guys enjoy in it. I'm too girly to sit down and watch grown men shouting goalllllllll 🤣

I'm really a girl 🤣."

For Bobrisky, the excitement that surrounds the sport in Nigeria is something she cannot relate to, especially when it involves men gathering to cheer.

Her statement came at a time when football was dominating national conversations following the Super Eagles’ AFCON defeat.

Many Nigerians were sharing their views on the match, but Bobrisky’s post stood out because it dismissed the sport entirely rather than focusing on the team’s loss.

The remark quickly drew attention online, sparking heated reactions. Some social media users criticised her for shading a sport that millions of Nigerians are passionate about, while others defended her right to personal preference.

Read Bobrisky's post below:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@IntegrityAndEx1 commented:

"This guy's trying hard and is using every opportunity to pretend to be what he's not. Man, you're a man."

@papi_demillie wrote:

"Imagine trying to shade people for their passion towards a kind of sport is another level of stupidity."

@whaIe_io reacted:

"How manly can you be to always want to let the whole know you're a girl, every time."

@CashezMazz said:

"This werey just want to be every where lol 😂… we no sabi you again oooo … no body get your time again."

@Emmyzy47 said:

"Stop hating or criticizing people for who they choose to be. We all have different interests and passions—what you don't like might be someone else's favorite thing."

@ObioFred79926 commented:

"But when they arrested you, at the process filling your report at the custody you filled 'MALE' Bobrisky Idris, shame no de catch you at all?"

@_iamAdemola_D reacted:

"Yes, you're not a fan of football, but that has nothing to do with gender bias, and of course, you're a man pretending to be a woman. Can you tell the world your real name?"

