Nigerian comedian Oluwadollarz's mum, best known as Mummy Dollarz, has been proposed to by her young lover

A video went viral on Elon Musk's X showing how the surprising moment she came back from church to see a gathering excited on her behalf

The trending clip further showed the passionate moment the couple shared the engagement ring was placed

Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi ka Mummy Dollarz, the mother of Nigerian content creator Oluwadollarz, has reportedly engaged her young fiance.

A video surfaced online showing highlights of the proposal and Oluwadollarz's mother's emotional reaction to the event.

Oluwadollarz’s mother is engaged to young lover. Credit: @mummydollarz

Source: Instagram

The video shows Oluwadollarz's mother dressed in Celestial Church attire for the romantic proposal, which took place in front of an ecstatic crowd.

It was reported that the comedian met the proposal on her way back home after a church service.

The man is seen on his knees, holding a ring, proposing to Oluwadollarz's mother. The mother appears surprised before eventually accepting the ring.

The couple went on to share a kiss to the pleasure of the screaming crowd, causing excitement among fans eagerly anticipating their wedding.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Nigerian music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has reacted to the recent cry out by upcoming singer and famed content creator Olamide Ogunleye, known as Oluwadolarz.

The Nigerian comedian stated in an Instagram story on Sunday, October 20, that a music producer informed him he would only promote his songs if he performed a sexual act.

According to Oluwadolarz, the entertainer insisted on having bedrrom relations with him before endorsing his song or helping him reach the top of the charts. Oluwadolarz wrote:

“You will promote my songs. Endorse my music. Help me top chart. But make I first bend over make you enter my Yansh. E.n.k.r sir.”

Don Jazzy, coming across the post on blogs, asked the skit maker to tag the producer to prove his statement.

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti also weighed in on the online drama.

Touching on this, Seun Kuti noted that Don Jazzy's response to Oluwadolarz's claims was worth way more than the N100 million he donated to VeryDarkMan's NGO.

He asserted that Jazzy's response meant that he had enough people trying to cover up for evil-doers in the industry.

Oluwadollarz's mum trends on Elon Musk's X

Legi.ng compiled the reactions below:

@UROMIS_FIRSTSON:

"If there's anything I don't understand is why Cele women wear heavy gold chain on their neck with their garment on?"

@OmaleePrinx:

"Take this shitt out of my TL abeg very disgusting."

@overtaker_2:

Big action film. Same brother Ayo wey I sabi😂

@SahdboiC:

"I think say this woman don marry?"

@HarleyOTF:

"Money dey stop nonsense sha."

@hoodtrendstips:

"How will her children feel."

@Biggie111026:

"Na content abi na real life."

Oluwadolarz buys new Lexus ride

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oluwadolarz thanked God for his latest acquisition.

The funnyman shared photos of his new Lexus SUV whip on Twitter and declared it a new era for him.

His followers on Twitter have showered him with congratulatory messages over the ride and commended him greatly for it.

