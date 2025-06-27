Popular skit maker and content creator Mama Dolarz has been dragged through the mud on social media

The controversial video showed a TikTok live session with other participants, including the mother of twins

Fans have reacted to the conversations that took place during the session, sparking concerning questions from all quarters

Nigerians have paid attention to a video about Mama Dolarz that has been making the rounds on social media.

Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi, widely known as Mama Dolarz, has been accused of snatching another woman’s husband in a viral TikTok clip.

Woman accuses Mama Dolarz for snatching her husband on TikTok. Credit: @mummydolarz, @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

The unsettling event saw Mama Dolarz being called several names on the live session by the wife of the said man.

According to her, Mama Dolarz came to her home and found her way into her husband’s heart. Unable to condone the insults, Mama Dolarz snapped back at the woman, challenging her to present proof of her statements.

She later blasted the woman, asserting that she wasn’t the only one in the man’s life, as he had been married to another woman before he married her.

The conversation quickly spiralled into a shouting match between the women, igniting even more reactions from fans and netizens.

Watch the video below:

It will be recalled that Mama Dolarz accepted a proposal from her young lover sometime sin January,

A video went viral on Elon Musk's X showing how the surprising moment she came back from church to see a gathering excited on her behalf .

The trending clip further showed the passionate moment the couple shared the engagement ring was placed.

Reactions as Mama Dolarz is accused of snatching husband

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@oyin_lagos said:

"This Akeem don dey overdo oooo. This is someone's mother nowwww."

@funmimotunde said:

"I was in the programme na the lady latter regret her life he just say that so she can come on the live programme so interesting 😂."

@omojesu202020 said:

"You guys should go and listen to the story well, the said lady is the man’s concubine too, I watched a video on TikTok where the so called man’s first wife came out. Men sef, na wa and why will mummy dollars be involved with a married man , if you want to date as you no get husband, why can’t she look for a single man."

@debbydees5 said:

"I don’t understand, is this live paying, even if it’s paying as a Mother this is rubbish 😢, must she have to join the live 😣."

Drama as Mama Dolraz gets slammed by married woman on TikTok. Credit: @mummydolarz

Source: Instagram

@wisdombusybrain said:

"Even if TikTok live is paying in billions, ppl no get shame again, abi how?"

@modupe_ola_jewelry said:

"This is so embarrassing, mummy dolarz😢😢."

@bzeefusionboutique said:

"No wonder , dollars inherited promiscuity."

@oluwadamilola_abidemi1604 said:

"And mummy dollar too was on the live talking rubbish as old as she is snatched husband from 23 years old girl."

@temzy80_ said:

"She just plaster all her children with shame, omo if ur parents no dey disgrace u like dis, you no really know wetin God do for u."

Ife Luv’s visits Mama Dolarz with Grandson

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Ife Luv surprised her mother-in-law, Mummy Dolarz, with a visited alongside her son on Mother’s Day, creating an emotional family reunion.

Mummy Dolarz expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the joys of motherhood and grand motherhood in a touching Instagram caption

The tender moment, captured in a viral video, sent waves of love and celebration throughout Nigerian social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng