Alex Iwobi became only the fourth player to reach 100 appearances for the Super Eagles

Ahmed Musa remains Nigeria's most-capped player with 111 matches

Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama are tied on 101 appearances each

Alex Iwobi etched his name deeper into Nigerian football history after making his 100th appearance for the Super Eagles in Wednesday's 2-1 friendly defeat to Portugal in Leiria.

Although the milestone came in defeat, the Fulham midfielder joined one of the most exclusive clubs in Nigerian football history, becoming only the fourth player to earn a century of caps for the three-time African champions.

Alex Iwobi in action against Cristiano Ronaldo during his 100th match in Leiria, Portugal. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues

Source: Getty Images

Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao scored for Portugal on either side of Akor Adams' strike as Roberto Martinez's side headed into the FIFA World Cup with a victory.

Iwobi's achievement has once again brought attention to the select group of players who have represented Nigeria more than 100 times.

Legit.ng takes a microscopic look at the careers of the four footballers who have reached the remarkable landmark.

4. Alex Iwobi (100 matches)

The Fulham midfielder reached the century mark after nearly 11 years of international service and has scored 10 goals for the Super Eagles since making his debut in 2015.

Despite featuring for England at the youth level and collecting 11 appearances in the age-grade teams, Iwobi opted to represent Nigeria at the senior level.

He became the first player to switch allegiance and subsequently accumulate 100 caps for the West African nation.

Alex Iwobi receives a shirt congratulating him for his 100th match for the National Team before the start of the International Friendly match against Portugal in June 2026. Photo by Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder made his debut in a friendly against DR Congo in Belgium in October 2015 and has since represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He won bronze medals at AFCON 2019 and 2025 and finished runner-up at the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast.

Ahead of his landmark appearance, Iwobi identified his winning goal against Zambia in Uyo in October 2017 as his most treasured moment in a Nigeria shirt.

That strike secured qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Speaking to NFF Media shortly before his 100th match, he recalled:

"I loved the occasion because my dad and my mum were both at the stadium and saw it all, and we celebrated together afterwards. It was an exciting moment."

Despite missing out on the 2026 World Cup and failing to lift the AFCON trophy, the midfielder remains content with the decision he made years ago.

"Yes, I would have loved to win the AFCON and perhaps be with the Eagles at the FIFA World Cup that is about to kick off in a few days' time, but I have no regrets."

At 30, and averaging 10 appearances per year, Iwobi appears well placed to challenge Nigeria's all-time record by the end of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

3. Joseph Yobo (101 matches)

The former Everton defender represented Nigeria between 2001 and 2014 and scored seven goals.

Yobo captained the Super Eagles for several years and retired as the country's most-capped player.

He was involved in nine major tournaments and remains the last Nigerian captain to lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy after leading the team to glory in South Africa in 2013.

The centre-back made his senior debut in a 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia in March 2001.

His 101st appearance came during Nigeria's round of 16 clash against France at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo fail in action against Antoine Griezmann during the round of 16 match between France and Nigeria at the the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Photo by FRANCK FIFE

Source: Getty Images

Although the Super Eagles lost 2-0 and Yobo scored an unfortunate own goal, he chose that moment to end his international career.

"This is it. I can look back on my career with great pride. I wanted to leave on a high for my country," Yobo was quoted as saying by FIFA.

"Defeat by France was not the right way to go but I'm happy with all I've done for the national team. It's time to give a chance to other people to come through."

In 2020, the Nigeria Football Federation appointed the former defender as assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

2. Vincent Enyeama (101 matches)

Widely regarded as one of Africa's greatest goalkeepers, Enyeama represented Nigeria from 2002 until his retirement in 2015.

He made his debut against Kenya and later featured at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, keeping a clean sheet against England.

The former Lille goalkeeper captained the national team after Joseph Yobo's retirement and was instrumental in Nigeria's triumph at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Enyeama conceded just four goals during the tournament and earned a place in the Team of the Tournament.

On February 10, 2013, he captained Nigeria to a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso in the final to secure the country's third continental crown.

His 100th appearance came in March 2015 against Uganda. By the time he retired later that year, he jointly held the record for the most appearances by a Nigerian player.

Later in 2023, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics named him the greatest African goalkeeper of all time.

His achievements also include two AFCON Team of the Tournament selections and several individual honours.

1. Ahmed Musa (111 matches)

Ahmed Musa sits comfortably at the top of Nigeria's all-time appearance list with 111 caps.

The speedy winger, who represented the country from 2010 to 2025, scored 16 goals and remains Nigeria's all-time leading assist provider.

Musa achieved several historic feats during his career. He became the first Nigerian footballer to score twice in a World Cup match after netting a brace against Argentina in 2014.

Four years later, he repeated the feat against Iceland to become the first Nigerian to score at two different FIFA World Cups, according to BBC.

Ahmed Musa celebrates scoring Nigeria's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Iceland in Volgograd, Russia. Photo by Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

He also played a key role in Nigeria's 2013 Africa Cup of Nations triumph and later succeeded Vincent Enyeama as captain.

In January 2022, against Egypt at the AFCON, Musa surpassed the record previously held by Yobo and Enyeama when he earned his 102nd cap.

The former Leicester City star eventually retired from international football in December 2025 with 111 appearances to his name.

His achievements include winning the 2013 AFCON title, finishing runner-up in 2023 and claiming bronze medals in 2019 and 2025.

CAF hails Iwobi's achievement

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF joined in celebrating Iwobi after the midfielder became the latest member of Nigeria's centurion club.

The continental governing body described the Fulham star as "iconic" after the Super Eagles announced his 100-cap milestone on social media.

Source: Legit.ng