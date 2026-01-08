Nigerian activist Harrison Gwamnishu described kidnapping as a lucrative business in Nigeria and called on the government to deploy well-trained security teams and modern technology to tackle the menace

The activist locked his Instagram comment section after sharing the post, following intense criticism over allegations that he misappropriated crowdfunded ransom money in late 2025

Social media users questioned his credibility on kidnapping matters, with many suggesting he benefits from the crime and calling for a police investigation into his activities

Nigerian activist Harrison Gwamnishu lamented that kidnapping has become a lucrative business in Nigeria in an Instagram post where he locked his comment section to avoid backlash.

The activist, who has faced allegations of misappropriating ransom funds, urged the government to respond decisively by deploying well-trained security teams and modern technology to combat kidnapping.

Harrison Gwamnishu laments kidnapping crisis in Nigeria. Photo credit: harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

He emphasised that kidnappers operate through known routes and called for committed, well-paid local operatives to monitor forests and lay ambushes where necessary.

Gwamnishu emphasised that recovering arms and ammunition while closely tracking ransom payments could significantly reduce the crime.

He advocated for stronger collaboration between government, security agencies, POS operators, road transport workers, farmers, motorcycle and keke riders, as well as banks, to improve intelligence gathering.

The activist acknowledged his colleague, WongBoxNigeria, for continuously using his platforms for security awareness.

He wrote:

"Just because it is not posted does not mean it is not happening. And because it is not happening in your community should not be a reason for silence."

His decision to lock the comment section came amid ongoing controversy surrounding his involvement in a kidnapping case in late November 2025.

Harrison Gwamnishu describes kidnapping as a lucrative business in Nigeria, calls on the government to deploy well-trained security teams and modern technology. Photo credit: harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

Activist arrested over ransom allegations

A couple was abducted in Aviele community near Auchi, Edo State, in late November 2025, and ransom money was raised for their release.

Gwamnishu, who mediated through his Safe City Volunteer Foundation, was accused by the victims' family of diverting part of the crowdfunded ransom for personal use.

The controversy deepened in December 2025 when he was arrested over claims of stealing ₦5 million from the ransom but was later granted bail by the Edo State High Court.

Following his release, critics including social media personality VeryDarkMan, accused him of exploiting people's trust by collecting money without accountability.

Amid the backlash, Gwamnishu admitted he had "not been well accountable in managing resources" and publicly apologised in January 2026.

Read Harrison's post below:

Netizens react to Harrison Gwamnishu's post

Nigerians questioned the activist's credibility and suggested he might have connections to kidnapping operations.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@vma__alive said:

"Why did he off his comments section while making the post he's part of them"

@walincoal commented:

"Are you not part of people who benefits from it? All the account number you Dey paste nko ??? 😂😂😂😂"

@among_men001 wrote:

"This guy needs to be investigated I feel he has hand in the kidnapping in delta state"

@la_petite_voiture reacted:

"Ok Tiff . We don hear .but you are not the one catching those kidnappers. Give Glory to the people doing the work… your own na to do video, edit and post …Your scamming days are over."

@obarakpor_oreva opined:

"This guy nor wan rest for this kidnapping work oo.😂😂😂😂 Make ona find am job to do abeg but at ur own risk oo😂 don't expect anything from it cha"

@realken44 said:

"Why dis guy so addicted to kidnapping work.. police should investigate him"

@gift_amaraonyinye commented:

"leave kidnapping work for federal government and police. We aren't contributing shishi. U are not fit and too greedy for money to be that position."

Man accuses Harrison Gwamnishu of withholding millions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man identified as Awuzie Frankline shared a troubling encounter with Harrison Gwamnishu on Facebook.

His brother had enlisted Harrison to recover millions of naira owed by a debtor, which Harrison successfully retrieved but refused to return.

Frankline said he contacted Harrison directly, and Harrison admitted to holding the funds, explaining that he used them to settle personal debts after his political campaign.

However, Harrison later blocked Frankline on WhatsApp and Facebook, boldly declaring via another number that he could not pay. Only after involving VeryDarkMan did Harrison begin small repayments.

Source: Legit.ng