A Nigerian legal practitioner has condemned the unexpected arrest and remand of activist Harrison Gwamnishu

The barrister who tackled internet personality VeryDarkMan wondered why there was a 14-day remand order against Harrison

While disclosing the next plan to be taken regarding Harrison's situation, the lawyer posed six questions

Favour Ajuebor, a Nigerian barrister, has thrown his weight behind the remanded activist Harrison Gwamnishu, accused by the family of a kidnapped pregnant woman of theft.

Barrister Favour questioned the motive behind the 14-day remand order against Harrison and faulted the remand of the activist, whom he claimed had fought kidnapping in Delta North to a standstill.

Harrison Gwamnishu: Barrister shares next line of action

In a Facebook post, the lawyer blasted internet personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, for admitting that he engineered the arrest of Harrison.

Favour said that by Monday, they would approach the court to challenge Harrison's remand, in what he tagged a light versus darkness showdown. He wrote:

"4 DAYS REMAND ORDER AGAINST HARRISON.

"14 days remand order to investigate what? What are they investigating if not that it is a scripted motive. Kidnappers are in your state camping and doing exploit and instead of engaging your intelligence to fish them out, you are channeling your energy to investigate a man who has fought kidnappers to a stand still, i mean to a STAND STILL. They dont have a hidding place again in Delta North except now that he is in police hostage, they could start reinforcing no doubt

"VDM in his shame is taking pride in engineering Harrison arrest and boosting that Harrrison will come and explain himself to the world because he is the lord of check and balance right? One black element that may not have a bathing soap is taking like God. Who are you VDM, who the hell are you? We will know with the test of time!

"For the records, by monday we shall come out in full chest to challenge the Order by testing the waters in court and every other means..."

He posed six questions regarding Harrison's situation. His questions went thus:

"1 Why they concluded payment for ransom with the alleged Kidnappers and still invited Harrison? What exactly is the purpose of the invite?

"2 Why was Harrison invited to temper with money when same will be handed over by their appointed delegate to deliver it to the kidnappers.

"3 Whether the family was not aware of the fake currencies or AIDED its use which Harrison usually applies for operation.

"4 Why were the alleged kidnappers not tracked immediately the money got to them which is the usual thing Harrison has always done if nothing is fishy. This is part of the reason why he said he doesnt want to reveal his intelligence to the public.

"5 Why did they abandon the rescue of their so called love one who is supposedly in kidnappers dein and focusing on Harrison by further engaging VDM in this course?

"6 Why was Harrison been recorded abinitio if there wasnt something scripted from the beginning?"

Harrison Gwamnishu: Lawyer's update stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's post below:

Ed Omo said:

"My thoughts exactly. These same questions have been heavy on my heart. Whatever anyone plans or thinks about Harrison Gwamnishu this moment will pass. I truly believe he will come out stronger. May Nigeria not happen to any of us.

"These are genuine questions that deserve clear answers. Harrison has risked his life repeatedly to help families in danger, and he deserves the opportunity to explain himself without bias or judgment.

"No matter how this unfolds, I trust that the truth will prevail and that Harrison will rise from this even stronger than before."

Chima Samuel said:

"But why would someone set me up and succeed if am not used to what the set me up for.

"Make una dey reason well o."

Nkiru James said:

"Their eyes will soon clear, now that Harrison strategy has been made know to the public let us see who will come out with his own squad for the same cause. Their business will start bumming again..... May God protect Harrison Gwamnishu IJN."

Ayorega Ovomani Emmanuel Tamarauemi said:

"With the way bloggers, were posting this story I knew something was not right? Because just 1st December Harrison and his team busted these bad guys hide out nobody posted it like the way they are posting negative about him, Jesus take the wheel."

