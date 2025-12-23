Activist Harrison Gwamnishu has regained his freedom after spending two weeks in police detention over allegations linked to ransom funds for a kidnapped couple in Edo State

His release followed a High Court decision granting him bail while investigations remain ongoing

Videos of his return sparked mixed reactions online as supporters celebrated while critics questioned unresolved issues surrounding the kidnapping case

Activist Harrison Gwamnishu has regained his freedom after spending two weeks in police detention in Edo State, and his return home was marked by cheers from community members, though one key issue around the case remains unresolved.

Gwamnishu was held after allegations emerged that he removed N5.4 million from N20 million raised by the family of a kidnapped couple in Edo State.

The money was reportedly meant to be paid as ransom to secure the couple’s release, with Gwamnishu acting as a middleman between the family and the abductors.

Following the allegations, Gwamnishu was invited by the police for questioning and was subsequently held in detention.

He remained in custody until last week, when a High Court in Edo State granted him bail pending the conclusion of investigations.

On the evening of his release on December 22, 2025, the activist confirmed he was free and shared a video showing residents of his community welcoming him warmly.

Gwamnishu speaks after release

In a detailed statement posted on his Instagram page, Gwamnishu denied claims that he was arrested, insisting he went to the police voluntarily.

He wrote:

“Dear Family,

I am pleased to inform you all that I have been released from custody. Words cannot express how grateful I am for your support, especially considering that many of you had not yet heard my own side of what truly happened.”

Clarifying his status, he added:

“For clarity, I was neither invited nor arrested by the Police. As a law-abiding citizen, I voluntarily presented myself for investigation regarding the incident.”

Gwamnishu also noted that he had not been charged, as the matter is still being reviewed by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Despite his long-standing advocacy against police brutality, the activist commended the Edo State Police Command for their conduct.

He praised the Commissioner of Police and the investigation team led by CSP Osagie, describing their approach as professional and supportive during his detention.

He also expressed gratitude to his lawyers for securing his release.

Mixed reactions trail his release

Social media users expressed mixed feelings about the activist's release, with some celebrating while others questioned the outcome.

@tessykay said:

"We love you Harrison, nothing has changed and nothing will change... I'm just glad you now know that that very dirty lousy boyy is your enemy, I remember when we warmed you to stop posting him and calling him your colleague at his lowest. But how he did you dirty atyour lowest 😂😂 I'm glad you can now clearly see your enemies for yourself ... We love and root for you dear 🔥"

@kar_amariam commented:

"All I can say now is, Nigeria's we deserve our give. Big time, we left the two main issues, he stole 5.4 million naira, the man is still with the kidn$ppers. Nigeria my country. President tinubu we deserve you. To all my politicians i love you all. Continue to carry all the money, I support you all. Nigeria's before una go get sense he go tey. Now we are celebrating theft."

@babyface8770 reacted:

"Harrison for no just talk, because that him damage control Dey damage him reputation. Police no invite you, police no arrest you. Yet, you spend 2 weeks in prison. Na your house rent expired?"

@iam_glo_b wrote:

"A good man God bless you Harrison 😍"

@ayahoneyberry opined:

"Thank God dearest😍😍😍, welcome back Harrison"

