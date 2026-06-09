Legendary guitarist James Blood Ulmer has died aged 86, leaving his long-time fans heartbroken

The sad news was confirmed in an official statement by his family as they reminisced on his legacy

Legit.ng reports that the trailblazing musician leaves behind a remarkable seven‑decade career

Legendary jazz guitarist and singer James Blood Ulmer has been announced dead.

The veteran star died peacefully at the age of 86 on Wednesday, June 3.

Jazz and blues pioneer James 'Blood' Ulmer dies at 86. Credit: NPR

Source: Instagram

According to reports, he died in the Upper East Side Rehabilitation and Nursing Centre in New York City.

The news was confirmed by his family with an official statement:

"With deep sorrow and profound love, we announce the passing of James Blood Ulmer, a boldly innovative guitarist, singer, composer, and beloved family member."

The cause of death is yet to be revealed, but the star had suffered a period of declining health in recent years, and his son Mtume stated he had a long illness, ExpressUK reports.

His health issues had reportedly forced him to withdraw from live performance, and he played his final concert on September 1 at the 2024 Detroit Jazz Festival, retiring soon after.

His tragic passing marked the end of an almost seven-decade career which had begun in the late 1950s playing first with soul jazz ensembles in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from 1959 to 1964, before moving to groups in the Columbus, Ohio, area from 1964 to 1967.

The popular US culture magazine Rolling Stone described him as “the most original electric guitarist to emerge since the late Jimi Hendrix”.

Born Willie James Ulmer in South Carolina in 1940, he began his career playing in funk bands across Pittsburgh, Columbus and Detroit, supporting musicians such as Jewel Bryner and Hank Marr. By the early 1970s, he had moved to New York, where his style took a radical turn. “I ain’t never thought nobody could make no money playing free music,” Ulmer once reflected. “So I always played structured blues, rhythm playing, dance music, or something like that. And I abandoned it! When I came to New York, it was like … I just went totally another way.”

Renowned musician James 'Blood' Ulmer dies. Credit: @npr

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, has been announced dead.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35.

Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot.

Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

In a statement, Riley’s family expressed their grief:

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, passed away yesterday morning.

"Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter & artist. For those who knew and loved him personally, it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”

The family also thanked the public for the outpouring of love since the tragedy.

Riley’s songwriting credits span some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dua Lipa, Usher, Craig David, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Nick Jonas, Khalid, Kehlani, and H.E.R.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng