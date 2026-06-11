Colonel TG Ajato of the Nigerian Army has achieved a historic milestone by graduating with honours from the United States Army War College

He became the first International Fellow to win the prestigious Frank Kelly Writing Award, marking a breakthrough in academic excellence

His success reflects Nigeria’s growing reputation in global military education and leadership development

On June 11, 2026, the Nigerian Army announced that Colonel TG Ajato had achieved a remarkable milestone by graduating with honours from the United States Army War College (USAWC) in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

He was among the top performers in a competitive class of 365 senior military officers and strategic leaders drawn from the United States and allied nations.

Colonel TG Ajato graduates with honours at the United States Army War College, showcasing Nigerian Army excellence. Photo credit: HQ Nigeria Army/Facebook

Source: Facebook

First International Fellow to Win Frank Kelly Writing Award

In a historic achievement, Colonel Ajato became the first International Fellow in the history of the institution to win the prestigious Frank Kelly Writing Award.

This prize recognises outstanding research and academic excellence. Alongside the award, he received a United States Army War College Foundation Life Membership and other distinguished benefits.

Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies

Colonel Ajato also earned a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies, highlighting his exceptional academic insight. His accomplishments went beyond personal success, as he developed sample model answers approved by the College for future Oral Comprehensive Examinations. These contributions set a benchmark for subsequent cohorts.

Boosting Nigeria’s global military reputation

The Nigerian Army noted that Colonel Ajato’s performance reflects the growing reputation of Nigerian officers in leading international military institutions.

His success aligns with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, “To Advance the Transformation of the Nigerian Army into a More Professional, Adaptable, Combat Ready and Resilient Force Capable of Decisively Discharging its Constitutional Responsibilities Within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment.”

Commitment to strategic leadership

This achievement depicts the Nigerian Army’s commitment to developing strategic leaders capable of addressing contemporary security challenges and contributing to both national and global peace.

Present at the graduation ceremony were Nigeria’s Defence Attaché to New York, Brigadier General EA Koleoso, alongside family, friends and well-wishers.

Colonel Ajato’s success is not only a personal triumph but also a symbol of Nigeria’s growing influence in international military education and leadership.

Colonel Ajato earns a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies, strengthening Nigeria’s global military reputation. Photo credit: HQ Nigeria Army/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Requirement for Nigerians seeking military career abroad

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US military personnel member has explained how Nigerians can join the United States Army and begin a career in the military. The soldier made this known in a now-viral video.

In the clip, the soldier was asked if Nigerians currently in Nigeria can apply to the United States Army directly from the country. The US soldier, who owns a TikTok account, @abahisham_, gave a thorough explanation in the video.

Answering the question on whether a Nigerian can apply directly to the United States military while the individual is currently in Nigeria, the United States soldier said it is not possible and explained what needs to be done by a Nigerian who wishes to be part of the US military.

Source: Legit.ng