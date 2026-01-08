Two women, a nurse and a lawyer, were found dead along Abuja roads within days, raising renewed fears over the activities of suspected “one chance” criminal gangs in the capital

Residents expressed frustration over the lack of detailed police briefings and urged stronger security measures to protect commuters, especially around major transport corridors

The nurses’ association condemned the killing of the FMC Jabi staff member and called for improved protection around hospitals and public boarding points

Barely a week after the body of a nurse was found by a roadside in Abuja, another woman has been discovered dead along the Kubwa Expressway, deepening concerns over the growing threat of criminal gangs operating within the capital.

The latest victim, identified as Princess Chigbo Mediatrix, was an Abuja-based lawyer and a former Treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association Abuja Branch.

Two women were found dead on Abuja roads within days.

Her body was found dumped at a different location from where Nurse Chinemerem Chuwumeziem, a staff member of the Federal Medical Centre Jabi, was earlier discovered.

Nurse’s disappearance raised alarm

Chuwumeziem reportedly completed her afternoon duty on January 3, 2026, boarded a vehicle home and failed to arrive. Her lifeless body was later recovered by the roadside. Authorities are yet to release full details surrounding the circumstances of her death.

Information circulating on social media suggested that Mediatrix may also have been attacked by suspected “one chance” criminals.

A post on X showed her photograph and an identification card indicating a possible link to the FCT High Court. Efforts to confirm her employment status were unsuccessful, as some court workers said they had no knowledge of the incident.

Police officers inspect unpainted commercial vehicles during joint patrol operations in Abuja. Photo: FB/NPF

Her handbag was reportedly found a short distance from her body, a pattern often associated with robbery attacks involving illegal transport operators.

Residents demand stronger security response

The incidents triggered anxiety among residents, many of whom urged law enforcement agencies to improve visibility and communication.

Mr Ismail Umar, a civil servant in Jabi, said the absence of detailed briefings from the police had left many people uneasy.

“In a normal society, the police would have commenced a thorough investigation and kept the public abreast of its progress,” he said.

Another resident, Mrs Agnes Attah, appealed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to prioritise public safety. She acknowledged some improvement in crime control but said recent events showed that more decisive measures were needed.

“How can someone finish work in the afternoon and be killed in such a manner without any official response? It is not acceptable in a city like Abuja,” she said.

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives described Chuwumeziem’s death as an attack on healthcare workers. In a statement signed by the FCT Council Chairman, Jama Medan, the group confirmed she was in active service and called for tighter security around hospitals and major boarding points.

The FCT Police Command confirmed that early findings pointed to possible involvement of “one chance” gangs. Police spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh said investigations were ongoing.

Joint patrol teams were seen inspecting unpainted passenger vehicles at several locations as part of renewed efforts to curb the menace and restore public confidence.

