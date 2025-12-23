The legal representative of freed activist Harrison Gwamnishu has criticised self-acclaimed online police, VeryDarkMan, for demanding an explanation from his client

The lawyer's message to VeryDarkMan came some days before Harrison's release from the Edo State police custody

The barrister marvelled at VeryDarkMan's audacity in demanding that Harrison explain what happened and labelled him an illiterate

Favour Ajuebor, a lawyer to Harrison Gwamnishu, has slammed internet personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, for demanding that his client explain what happened in the controversial Edo kidnapping saga when he regains freedom.

In a video released on Facebook some days before Harrison's release, barrister Favour said there was nothing wrong with public accountability.

Harrison Gwamnishu's lawyer sends a message to VeryDarkMan.

Harrison Gwamnishu's lawyer criticises VeryDarkMan

Favour was, however, not pleased that VeryDarkMan was asking his client to tell his side of the controversial Edo kidnapping saga.

The barrister questioned what right VeryDarkMan had to demand an explanation from his client and further labelled the internet personality an illiterate.

The legal practitioner also faulted VeryDarkMan's earlier claim that he was behind the arrest of Harrison, saying he never saw the internet personality at the station. The lawyer's statement partly read:

"Like I have always said, it is my opinion, that there is nothing wrong with public accountability. I don't have any issue with that.

"But, VeryDarkMan, I have issues with your audacity. You want Harrison to come and tell you or explain to the world what happened, at your instance? Because you are what? Please, who are you, VeryDarkMan?

"I don't understand. Look at the audacity you are using to mandate Harrison to come and tell the world what happened. Because if he doesn't tell the world, what would happen?

"I am tempted to call you an illiterate. It is either you are an illiterate or your mental state should be examined.

"Because you claimed to put a call across to the police allegedly, that Harrison was arrested at your instance, that is your claim.

"But I never saw you at the station when you came to write a statement to that effect. I never. And now you are telling Harrison to come and tell us what happened..."

Harrison Gwamnishu's lawyer criticises VeryDarkMan for demanding an explanation from his client.

Harrison Gwamnishu's lawyer's remarks stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Harrison Gwamnishu's lawyer's video below:

Igwe Joy Nwamara said:

"Leave the Ekperima to be galavanting, looking for who to use and expand his social media audience. Imagine the gut, mtcheew."

Chinaza Samuel Osuagwu said:

"Oga like you said public accountability is very good, next time tell Harrison Gwamnishu to be careful when it comes to money."

Fada John Anointing Ogbolu said:

"My brother Favour Ajuebor that boy doesn't deserve to be responded to na.

"We forget an adage easily that says "empty komkom makes the loudest noise"

"That guy is simply empty, if you listen to his boastful pride, you will understand that he's empty."

Bello Dan-unique Danladi said:

"Hmmm! Bro walahi, u want to put Harrison in the mud, you should know, by the time vdm start bringing evidence about Harrison it will not be easy with him anymore.... Those that are here, won't stand with u or Harrison anymore.... So better use ur head well, is not by speaking grammar..."

Martin Orevworuemu said:

"So you must remove 5.4 million before your tracking device can work? Barrister."

Harrison Gwamnishu breaks silence after release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Harrison Gwamnishu had made a statement after regaining freedom from Edo police custody.

In a statement, Harrison clarified that he was neither arrested nor invited by the Edo State Police, but voluntarily presented himself for investigation. This counters VeryDarkMan's earlier claim that he had the activist arrested.

Harrison noted that the matter has not been charged to court at the moment and is under review by the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

