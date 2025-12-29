Doris Ogala released a new video tackling Pastor Chris Okafor’s viral apology amid the ongoing saga between them

She made explosive spiritual claims about his church, alleging members are under “bondage” or “hypnosis"

Ogala challenged the pastor to take the matter to the police if her claims are false, as she made allegations about his pulpit

Actress Doris Ogala has made fresh allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor in a new video circulating on social media, reigniting public debate around the cleric and his church.

In the video, Ogala acknowledged Pastor Okafor’s viral apology to her.

Doris Ogala’s latest allegations raise questions about Pastor Chris Okafor’s ministry. Credit: @chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

She noted that she had personally accepted the apology, describing herself as the “mortal Doris,” but insisted that the apology was not sincere and did not address deeper issues.

According to her, while she had forgiven him on a personal level, “God has not accepted it.”

She repeatedly stated that she saw herself as “a vessel” being used by God to speak out, adding that the situation goes beyond her personal feelings.

Ogala also made strong spiritual claims about the church, alleging that many members are “under bondage” or “hypnosis.”

In one of the most controversial parts of the video, she alleged that there are “five million maggots” buried in the preacher’s pulpit.

The actress further challenged Pastor Okafor to report the matter to the police if he claims her allegations are false, and bragged about the evidence in her possession.

She warned that, in her view, the drama was “just beginning” and that more revelations might emerge.

Ogala ended the video by saying she believes more people will eventually speak out, insisting that what is happening is beyond her control and part of a larger picture.

“God is not done. You know how God is. He is intentional about His things. He is not done with this man. If He were done with this man, people would not be coming out to talk. Allow God to do His thing. Everybody under that bondage will be liberated,” she said in part.

Watch the video below:

Doris Ogala trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shantel_luxuryhair said:

"But u wanted pastor to marry you … abeg allow us breathe this is becoming too much Let the pastor be .. no one is a saint."

margan_hendricks said:

"This man don buy market. In his next life, he no go near women😂😂😂😂😂. I support u on this Doris."

uj001 said:

"I stand with you, God is not done…speak up!"

mfonabia6 said:

"Tomorrow, they will say that there is no Karma, His Ex Wife has come out to expose him."

theodora_igboaruk

"As you proceed on this divine call, may heavens grant you divine protection. Look for someone, use activists, always pray and seek clarity on steps to take."

boy_cool80 said:

"Ride on let all the evil be exposed one after the others we love you Doris."

darmilahrey__044 said:

"Pastor Chris don buy market."

_duchess_tina said:

"Madam say everything out once and for all."

abacha_07 said:

"The earlier you expose everything the better you save more life from bondage."

emmaemordi.daniels said:

"That is not an apology as far as I am concerned.. as a man of God who is supposed to set good standards and good pace, who has made mistakes in the past. According to him, shld be able to do better. You can’t eat your cake and have it."

ami_love_ada_ukehe_

"Had it been Chris married you ,you could have cover all his crime right ? Our God is a merciful God."

my_thriftvendor.ng said:

davidrebornn

"I was at your back alot but at this point you need to rest...........the bedrock of the Apology is even his ministries."

stanley_6_to_6 said:

"Pastor Okafor remove married woman from husband house, and later dump her to marry another woman he want to have peace where will the peace come from🤷‍♂️."

Doris Ogala shares encounter with Pastor Okafor

Legit.ng previously reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they both met in the village and again in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to visit.

