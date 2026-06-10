Three women have emerged as prominent contenders in the race to succeed António Guterres as UN Secretary-General

The candidates have outlined contrasting visions for reform as debates over leadership and representation intensify

The United Nations Security Council has prepared to begin discussions that could determine the next phase of the selection process

Three women are now in the spotlight as the race to lead the United Nations intensifies, with the current Secretary-General, António Guterres, set to leave office after completing two five-year terms, according to AFP.

Costa Rican economist Rebeca Grynspan (L), Former Ecuadorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Fernanda Espinosa (2nd R), and former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet (R). Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Bachelet of Chile, Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, and María Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador presented their visions at a public debate in Geneva, where they defended their experience and set out what they would change if selected for the top global job.

Espinosa argued that the UN has reached a turning point, saying, "I think, of course, a woman -- it's about time, isn't it? After 80 years" of the organisation’s existence. She added that the next leader should be "the best woman, not any woman", terming the role as one requiring strong energy and bold decision-making.

Support for a female UN chief is growing in several countries, especially in Latin America, where there is also a push for the region to take the post based on informal rotation traditions. However, that convention is not always followed.

Bachelet, a former Chilean president and ex-UN human rights chief, said women could reshape global leadership. "Women can bring more humanism," she said, voting that she would work independently and remain active on the ground if selected.

Grynspan, who leads the UN Trade and Development, took a different tone. She said she is in the race "because I think I am the best person for the job." She argued that leadership selection should not be based on gender preference. Grynspan also warned against giving automatic advantage to any group.

Candidates offer different visions for UN reform

All three candidates agreed that the United Nations is facing serious pressure. They pointed to funding shortages, global conflicts, and weakening trust in international cooperation.

Espinosa said, "The UN is not the only game in town," but noted that it remains essential as the only global platform where all countries can meet and address shared problems.

On her part, Grynspan added that the organisation has a “culture problem” and must build stronger partnerships beyond its walls.

Bachelet, on the other hand, promised to be "an independent secretary-general, always on the ground," while defending her record on human rights amid criticism from some U.S. lawmakers who have opposed her past positions.

Three women are making history as they compete to replace António Guterres as UN secretary-general. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI

Source: Getty Images

Security Council holds key to UN race

The selection process will be decided first by the UN Security Council, where the five permanent members hold veto power, before moving to a final vote in the General Assembly.

Other contenders in the wider race include Argentina’s Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and former Senegalese President Macky Sall, who contributed a video message to the debate.

The Security Council is expected to begin early discussions in July, setting the stage for one of the most politically sensitive leadership decisions in global diplomacy.

Nigerians, groups on UN sanctions list

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United Nations Security Council updated its sanctions list, naming several Nigerian-linked individuals and organisations accused of terrorism and extremist activities. The sanctions aim to disrupt funding and international support networks.

Among those listed were Abubakar Shekau, the extremist group Boko Haram, ISIS-West Africa, and Jama’atu Ansaril Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan, all linked to violent activities across Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

The report also included Al-Qa’ida in the Islamic Maghreb and Al Moulathamoun.

Source: Legit.ng