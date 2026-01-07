Nigerian rapper Oladips publicly apologised to his former label boss, Reminisce, after years of a widely known industry feud

The apology came through his new song, where he admitted fault and explained why music became his chosen path to seek peace

The development signals a possible end to one of Nigerian hip-hop’s longest-running disputes, drawing fresh reactions from fans

Nigerian rapper Oladips has finally made peace with his former label boss, Reminisce, bringing an end to years of public disputes, harsh lyrics and strained relations that played out within the music industry.

Legit.ng reports the rapper addressed the long-running rift in his new song Iba Paris 26, where he openly admitted he was wrong and expressed regret over how their relationship ended.

Oladips ends long-running feud with Reminisce in emotional apology.

Oladips explained that he had made several attempts in the past to reach Reminisce privately but had been unable to get through, leaving music as his only means of expressing himself and seeking reconciliation.

“I tried to make contact several times but it didn’t work. This is me saying it openly,” Oladips said in the track.

Oladips began his music career under LRR/EDGE Records, a label owned by Reminisce.

Although things appeared smooth at first, the relationship later deteriorated. In 2019, Oladips publicly complained that life was difficult for him while still signed to the label, despite having songs that were performing well.

He claimed that efforts to leave the label were blocked, and the situation gradually worsened.

The disagreement soon spilled into the public domain through interviews, songs and social media posts. Oladips removed all references to the label from his online pages and released tracks many listeners believed were directed at Reminisce.

Although Reminisce largely avoided public confrontation, fans continued to sense tension.

In 2022, the issue resurfaced after some of Reminisce’s lyrics were believed to reference former signees, prompting Oladips to respond through music once again.

The back-and-forth developed into one of the longest-running disputes in Nigerian hip-hop.

Over the years, Oladips has said the feud affected his standing in the industry and influenced how other artistes related to him.

However, in his latest release, the rapper appears calmer and more reflective, noting that personal growth, life lessons and past struggles have changed his perspective.

He now says he prefers peace over prolonged conflict, marking what many fans see as a significant step toward closure after years of public disagreement.

Oladips trends online

padi_mann said:

"He’s more talented than reminisce and almost tie with Baddoo, man too good 👍🏾."

augustmamim

rabiuhydar said:

"He’s one of the best 👏."

simply_peace_media said:

"Ratels will acknowledge this so soon...😍🔥."

callmebwoykiss said:

"He too sabi! 🙌🔥."

kelvins__davies said:

"He mentioned 5 names you put 3 called the rest 2 others na like this una they do ooo…it cost nothing to be honest."

romanqudus said:

"This year If you like make you boom money wey fit buy 40 Benz. I don deh that app called sportybet. Dips too hard 😂🔥👏."

tamelia295 said:

"I don’t know why this guy hasn’t blown yet he’s a very good and talented rapper."

aysporty said:

"God's forgiveness is what truly matters."

Oladips admits fault as he apologises to former boss Reminisce.

How Oladips album dropped after rumoured death

In another entertainment news, Legit.ng reported how netizens reacted after the news that Oladips' upcoming album dropped less than two days after his rumoured death.

The album contained 17 tracks, one of which featured the late Dagrin's brother, TROD.

Reacting, someone said:

"Is oladips really dead ? brr please reply your DM tell me it’s a prank."

