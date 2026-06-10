The US State Department unveiled a premium service allowing eligible visa applicants to obtain interview appointments within 10 days

Applicants were required to pay an additional $750 fee on top of the standard visa application charge to access the expedited service

Officials said the pilot programme would run from July through December and could be extended based on demand

Foreign nationals seeking to travel to the United States for business or tourism may soon be able to secure visa interview appointments much faster under a new programme unveiled by the US government.

The initiative, announced by the US State Department, will allow eligible applicants to pay an additional fee to access expedited interview slots at selected American embassies and consulates.

The US government introduced a premium service for faster visa interview appointments.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The move is aimed at reducing lengthy waiting periods that have affected visa applicants in several countries.

How will the expedited visa process work?

Under the arrangement as reported by Fox, applicants for business and tourist visas can pay a premium fee of $750 in addition to the standard visa application charge of $185.

Those who opt for the service will be able to obtain interview appointments within 10 days of payment at participating diplomatic missions.

The pilot scheme is scheduled to begin on July 1 and run until December 31, although authorities indicated it could be extended if demand remains high, Los Angeles Times reported.

Officials are yet to publish the list of embassies and consulates that will participate in the programme. The selected locations are expected to be announced before the launch date.

Who can benefit from the programme?

The new option is expected to be particularly attractive to travellers facing long waits for visa interview appointments. In some countries, applicants often wait several months before securing interview dates due to high demand and processing backlogs.

Eligible applicants will pay an additional fee for quicker interview scheduling. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The initiative applies to individuals seeking business and tourist visas and is designed to provide a faster route to the interview stage of the application process.

However, the payment does not guarantee visa approval. It only provides quicker access to an interview appointment.

Why is the US introducing the service?

The programme comes amid broader changes to American immigration and visa procedures under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Recent policy adjustments have introduced stricter screening requirements for some applicants. These include expanded background checks, requests for additional personal information and, in certain cases, visa bonds for applicants from countries with high rates of visa overstays.

Such measures have contributed to processing delays in various parts of the world, increasing demand for faster appointment options.

For prospective travellers, the new premium service offers an alternative pathway to secure interview dates more quickly. Whether it becomes a permanent feature of the visa application process will likely depend on the level of interest recorded during the six-month trial period.

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng