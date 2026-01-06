Nigerian singer Portable accused his father of stealing his shoes and clothes while aggressively pursuing his properties

The Zeh Nation boss alleged his father contacts his baby mamas to repeatedly demand money from them, relating him to the late Mohbad's father

Portable expressed frustration over his father's lack of support during his struggles, claiming he never sent him to school or helped him succeed

Nigerian singer Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, on Tuesday evening, accused his father of stealing his belongings and extorting money from his baby mamas, explaining why he publicly spoke out.

Portable stirred up heavy reactions online after he released a heated video on his Instagram page on January 6, 2026, calling out his father over alleged misconduct.

The singer claimed his father took all his shoes and clothes while aggressively pursuing his properties. He also alleged that his father had access to the phone numbers of his baby mamas and repeatedly demanded money from them.

Speaking in the video, Portable expressed deep anger and disappointment over years of neglect and exploitation. He said his father did not sponsor his education or support his career, as he questioned his father's role in his life.

"You're alive and my life still dey spoil. Anytime I have a police case, my Dad will never show up for me. What is your importance in my life?

“You didn’t send me to school. You don't take care of me. You don't pay for my land.”

The Zazu crooner insisted his success came without any support from his father, stressing that he struggled alone before fame.

Portable further accused his father of cheating him financially when he trusted him with building projects, claiming that inflated costs were presented to him.

“When I wanted to build a house and I told him to handle it, he was always cheating me. A block of N300,000 he will call it N900,000,” he added.

Portable compares his father to Mohbad's dad

In the emotional outburst, Portable directly compared his situation to the controversy involving the late singer Mohbad’s father.

The comparison referenced the 2023 disputes over Mohbad’s estate, which sparked public debate and legal battles after the singer’s death at age 27.

“You are just like Baba Mohbad, you are always wearing my shoes and clothes. You can never inherit me. I will not allow you to do to me what they did to Mohbad,” he said.

Portable ended his rant by asking his father to leave him alone and allow him live his life, insisting that he would no longer tolerate his scams and exploitation.

Watch Portable's video below:

Reactions trail Portable’s outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@abiolakushimo said:

"Na only Holy Spirit this portable no fit call out 😂And that's because he no fit see am... Portable Rest, we just finish omblee, we dey see ebelebe like this😢Leave us alone."

@skincity_by_moonstone commented:

"This guy is saying the truth but una no go let him talk his mind….Shey if d father na good father e go dey do like this."

@jason8245020941 wrote:

"So your dad is basically running a one-man empire on your drip and your exes' airtime? Iconic hustle. Mohbad's pops is shaking in his boots... or wait, yours?"

@24Pelumi reacted:

"Imagine your own father turning into your biggest problem. Money really destroys families."

@DaSTReet5 opined:

"Now we can clearly see where he got it from, you know what I mean. At the very least, he should show some gratitude to his mother and be thankful that he's not a b@stard."

@adejare_stephen said:

"Portable, no matter the issues between you and your father, the way you spoke about him publicly is not right. Family problems should be handled with maturity and privately, not dragged to social media. Comparing your father to Mohbad's dad and accusing him in that manner is disrespectful and only worsens the situation. At the end of the day, he is still your father, and some lines should never be crossed. Disagreements don't justify public ridicule."

Portable begs wife Bewaji after family drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable pleaded for forgiveness from his wife, Bewaji, during a TikTok live session.

The singer declared Bewaji as his only legally recognised wife while insisting others were just baby mamas. He admitted having children outside his marriage and revealed that she had moved out.

Portable said he relocated Bewaji from Sango for safety and vowed loyalty after a clash involving his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple.

