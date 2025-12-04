Wunmi, the widow of late singer Mohbad, has provided an update on her father-in-law's demands regarding the DNA test

Joseph Aloba had insisted that his son's widow undergo a DNA test to confirm the paternity of his grandson

After outlining his demands, the court delivered its decision on the case, as shared in the update

More drama continues to unfold in the controversy surrounding the paternity of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba's son, Liam.

A few months ago, Joseph Aloba, the controversial father of the deceased, requested that his widow undergo a DNA test to confirm the paternity of Liam, his grandson.

Fans react to Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi update on DNA case. Photo credit@mohbad's dad/@tvc

Source: Instagram

There has been back-and-forth in court over the case, with Wunmi making allegations against her father-in-law, accusing him of refusing to sign the necessary documents that will facilitate it.

In an update provided by Wunmi, which was included in a court document, she shared details of what her father-in-law had suggested.

According to the court paper, Wunmi stated that Joseph Aloba recommended two hospitals of his choice abroad to conduct the test. He claimed that these hospitals were the only ones capable of providing accurate and reliable results.

Mohbad continues to trend years after death. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Joseph Aloba was also accused of attempting to influence the test results, even after he requested a second test.

Court rules on Liam Aloba's DNA test

In the document shared by Wunmi, the court decided that it would select the hospitals where the test would be conducted.

It was also ruled that Joseph Aloba would be responsible for covering the costs of the process, since he was the one who requested the second test. The tribunal further instructed both parties to be available when the test is scheduled.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Wunmi's post

Netizens shared their take about the claimed made in the court pare released by Wunmi, Mohbad's widow. Here are comments below:

@ charellaujah5 commented:

"And some people will say she’s running away from the DNA o. Why are people like this? Why is the man deliberately making efforts to frustrate everyone? Is he the one that will tell the court what to do?"

@jumpsuitmagazine said:

"I love how she doesn’t do online talks and interviews. Just legal actions."

@tsodine_group commented:

"I have seen some court cases that lasted for ages, I hope this is not one of them. May God help them."

@woman_king825 reacted:

"When you have papa Mohbad as family member, you don't need an enemy."

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing his son

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother. In a video which surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she kills him, she cannot kill all his family.

Source: Legit.ng