Governor Ademola Adeleke spoke about his preference in women while at his son's wedding, which took place over the weekend.

The governor addressed guests as he shared how he reacted when his son brought home the woman he would eventually marry

Many fans had a lot to say about the governor and his reaction to the ladies his son brought home before settling down

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, got one of his sons, Gbolahan Adeleke, married over the weekend, and videos and pictures from the ceremony have surfaced online.

In one of the videos making the rounds, the number one citizen of Osun State was seen speaking about his son during the ceremony.

Fans react to Governor Adeleke's uttreance at son's wedding. Photo credit@aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

According to him, he shares the same preference in women as his son, Gbolahan. He explained that his son used to bring ladies home, and he would ask him when he planned to get married.

The governor added that his son would always tell him he was still “testing” and would bring his wife home when he finally found her.

He noted that the day Gbolahan brought Damilola home, he knew she was the right woman for his son because she had the same features as his wife.

Governor Adeleke makes guests laugh at his son's wedding. Photo credit@aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Governor Adeleke’s utterance

Reacting, some fans said they were stunned by the governor’s remarks and questioned what he said as a parent when his son kept bringing different ladies home and claiming he was still testing.

They added that the governor must have been a “bad boy” himself for him to know his son’s taste so well.

However, others praised the governor who loves dancing for being open-minded and for always speaking freely, even in public as a governor.

Recall that the Osun State governor is very close to his children, both from the First Lady and his estranged wife.

He has been spotted spending quality time with them and was once seen drumming and singing with one of his sons, who is a musician.

Here is the X post about Governor Ademola Adeleke at son's wedding below:

How fans reacted to Governor Adeleke's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video of the governor as seen below"

@JanetNkeiru reacted:

"So what happened to those one he brought home and they weren't the one."

@sugaH_eth said:

"So he has been bringing them home, an you know it's not them but you stay quiet."

@AceKelm commented:

"He's totally a happy, natural and free man. You can tell from the display here. No formality in the choice of words. He said it from his mind. May God bless the union."

@Creamybond reacted:

"lol, Imagine your destiny being validated by your father’s spec."

@kpumpin0007 stated:

"Gbolly na retired bad boy sha. Make I no even talk cos Baba go dey read am."

