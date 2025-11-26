Wunmi's elder sister, Karimo, voiced her concerns about issues involving a property dispute between Mohbad's family and the late singer's wife

The U.S.-based nurse ridiculed the parties involved, urging them to focus on burying the late singer rather than on the unnecessary dispute

Karimo argued that the properties were nothing but vanity

The elder sister of Omowunmi Aloba, Ogunbayo Karimot, better known as Karimo, raised concerns over the property dispute involving her sister and the family of the late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad.

Karimo made this known in a circulating social media video hours after Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, took legal actions to secure the late singer's estate from prying eyes. According to the widow, her action is intended to safeguard the property from unauthorised attempts to claim it.

Reacting to the report, Karimo lashed out at her sister and Mr. Joseph Aloba, better known as Baba Mohbad, who had a series of back-and-forths with his daughter-in-law over the said property, the DNA test for Mohbad's only son, and other issues. She argued that instead of both parties being concerned about burying the singer, whose body has been at the morgue since 2023, they were more interested in securing properties.

She partly said:

"What plans do you even have for Mohbad’s burial? You are all concerned about the property he left behind. Shame on you! Nobody is talking about how or where he will be buried. Some people don’t sleep just because they want to know what really killed Mohbad, but the family is busy doing rubbish. God will judge you all. You don’t know the star your family lost."

Regretting being part of both families, Karimo lamented the embarrassment from their actions.

She added:

"You are all unfortunate beings, both the wife and the in-laws, for your greed. You all will eat his properties, and it will finish. Not even a single plan for the late singer despite bragging to give him a befitting burial."

Netizens React to Karimo's Outburst over Property Dispute

Netizens React to Karimo's Outburst over Property Dispute

@princessiby said:

This one has finally turned blogger isonu ooooo, sebi una hijacked d justice from d people dt one to do d befitting burial for him ni, oya make una go arrange. Which kpai are you looking for again karimo, sebi you said you know what kpaid him already now. Sha come n tell us. Ori gbogbo yin lo buru now, iku werey wo le nwa kiri

@tia_of_ontario noted:

Where is ur husband ?? Can’t he caution u or take camera from ur face

@man_like_tommyvilla1 said:

To be sincere make then just buried this boy

thisdailyman1984 quizzed:

How did this woman became so famous like this one the internet also now who bi this woman husband sef na wah ooo men dey marry nonsense.

adaramolamary added:

They think adura can be like mohbad never,all children have their different grace and star. When you have a child that carries glory and grace don't joke with that kind of child. Assuming when mohbad was alive the parent speak out when he was complaining he will not kpai. Na who kpai lose o,ha it is well o

Ahmed Isah Accuses Baba Mohbad of Unaccounted-for Donations

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Brekete Family host, Ahmed Isah, withdrew financial support of N500,000 to Baba Mohbad over allegations of unaccounted-for GoFundMe donations, amounting to over $26,000. According to the activist, the late singer's father is 'rich' and does not require financial assistance or support from anyone unless he can account for the donations.

