Peller recounts his short time in jail after being arrested for crashing his car, an act which endangered his life and that of other road users

The content creator crashed his car during a livestream session in the heat of his relationship collapse with his ex-girlfriend, Jarvis

Sharing his experience, Peller appreciated his fans and supporters for their call for his release while lamenting the unexpected snub from some celebrities

Popular Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has opened up about his traumatic one-week stay in jail following his arrest after a car crash along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Peller’s arrest came shortly after his painful breakup, which spiralled into an emotional breakdown that played out live on social media.

During the livestream, the teenage streamer could be heard expressing deep distress and lamenting how unbearable the heartbreak had become. Moments later, he crashed his car into a roadside culvert, triggering panic as onlookers quickly rushed him to the hospital.

Peller's Jail Experience

Speaking about his time in detention, Peller revealed that the combination of heartbreak, the crash and his sudden arrest left him completely overwhelmed.

He explained that his mental state made it difficult for him to eat the food served while he was in custody, as he struggled to fully grasp the implications of his actions.

Peller also disclosed that he repeatedly tried to explain to the officers that the crash was not deliberate. According to him, despite his explanations, his pleas were ignored, and he was held by the authorities for a full week.

Celebrity Snub Amid Battle

Another heartbreak felt by the streamer was the unexpected snub from some celebrities during his detention. Peller, who recently shared a kiss with fellow creator King Mitchy, revealed that many celebrities whom he thought he could count on backed away during his moment of trouble, except for a few.

Describing the reality that hit him, he said:

"I called on many celebrities to help my life; I will tell you who came and who did not. Nobody cared about me; I looked like a useless boy."

Gratitude to fans who stood by him

Expressing heartfelt appreciation, the content creator thanked his fans for standing up for him and calling for his release. He admitted that their support meant everything to him during one of the darkest moments of his life, adding that he remains deeply grateful and indebted to them.

Reactions Trailing Peller's One-Week Detention

@pymesTHEplug said:

"You go get appetite ke! 😂. I just pray we don’t find ourselves in situations we can’t control."

@KingsleyIyamu6 penned:

"Few months ago he said he has connection of big people. No he’s saying nobody turned up for him only few 🌚. When gen off everybody go unplug their phone."

@SportyStacey7 stated:

"Dem dey vex say u dey make more money. But who now got you out and what did you do for them to arrest you?"

@__oses wrote:

"Reality is always different from online love, when life hits the fan your online friends might never come through for you."

@ChiedoMatilda added:

"Who wan send person wey mumu don full him head."

