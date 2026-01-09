A new photo confirms that Asake and his father are now on good terms, following their initial reconciliation in March 2025

The peace comes after a turbulent period where Mr. Odunsi publicly accused his son of neglecting him while he battled a stroke

The singer reportedly fulfilled his promise to take over his father's medical bills and purchase a luxurious new home for him

A fresh chapter appears to be unfolding in singer Asake’s personal life as a new photo of him and his father, Fatai Odunsi, surfaced online on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The photo showed the duo in a calm setting, suggesting a relationship that has moved from conflict to understanding.

Earlier in 2025, Asake found himself at the centre of intense public scrutiny when his father accused him of abandonment while battling a stroke.

Also, his baby mama, Adijat, publicly alleged that the singer abandoned their daughter, Zeenat, for six years after his sudden rise to fame.

According to her, she had supported his university education at Obafemi Awolowo University with proceeds from her thrift business, only to be left behind when his music career blossomed.

The drama intensified when Asake’s father echoed the sentiment, claiming to have also been neglected despite his failing health.

Following the wave of backlash, Asake took steps to mend the fractured relationships. He reconciled with his ailing father and pledged to take full responsibility for his medical treatment.

He also promised to buy him a new house as part of his effort to rebuild their bond.

That same month, in an unexpected emotional moment during the Flytime Music Festival, Asake reunited with his daughter Zeenat and her mother, Adijat, on stage.

Reactions trail Asake, father's picture

@fujamorry stated:

"Malo Fatti long may live, thank you Lameda, Almighty Ta’Allah will continue to pave ways for you, with this am super happy. Lameda, barayewu!"

@ayindebj commented:

"A win for one man is a win for all men. May you continue to eat the fruit of your labour Baba."

@maserere_olufunke shared:

"Nobody is talking about the genuine & truthful man behind his reconciliation with his family @lala_dapo nah man you be"

@gaskia_youngwayne stated:

"Imagine , see how our mothers Dey brainwashed us from loving our father deeply 😢see how asake papa b😩compare to mama wey he Dey carry enter plane up and down hmm"

@oluvisual__ noted:

"One day we go address this African manipulation. You won’t have choice than to bow for them. If they have a good relationship before now he won’t just be linking up with his son today."

