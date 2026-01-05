Portable shared a video of himself vibing to a new diss track targeted at his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, and her family

The song came after a heated altercation between the singer and Ashabi, where both parties accused each other of assault

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some criticising Portable's behaviour while others blamed Ashabi for staying in the relationship despite the drama

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has released a diss track directed at his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, and her family.

This comes days after their public fallout, with the song serving as his response to allegations, his explanation of the conflict, and his reaction to demands reportedly made by Ashabi’s mother.

Portable releases diss track targeting Ashabi Simple and her family amid their ongoing feud. Photo credit: portablebaeby/ashabi.mohsimple_.

Source: Instagram

Portable posted a video of the new track on his Instagram page, where he was seen dancing energetically to the song.

In the lyrics, the Zazuu crooner addressed Ashabi directly and mocked her mother for allegedly asking him to buy her a car. He also questioned Ashabi, urging her to confirm with her father whether he had ever bought a car for her mother, while referencing ongoing issues in their relationship.

What sparked Portable and Ashabi’s family feud

The release of the diss track follows reports of a heated argument between Portable and Ashabi Simple. During the exchange, Ashabi reportedly told the singer to kill her, a statement that shocked many fans and further escalated the situation.

Earlier, Portable accused Ashabi of coming to his house to attack his family. He claimed that his pregnant wife, Bewaji, was beaten severely during the incident and alleged that guns were pointed at his children. Portable also said Ashabi’s mother accused him of using a charm on her daughter and questioned why he had not bought her a car.

Responding to Portable’s claims, Ashabi shared her own account of what transpired during a visit to the singer’s house. She explained that she and her siblings had gone to celebrate the New Year with him when the situation turned violent.

According to Ashabi, Portable pushed and slapped her, brought out an axe, and forcefully seized their phones. She further alleged that her younger brother was punched in the eye, while her younger sister was slapped during the confrontation.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that following the incident, Ashabi and her siblings filed a police report for assault and abuse. She claimed that although the police visited Portable’s pregnant wife, Bewaji, the singer had already escaped arrest.

Watch Portable's video below:

Netizens react to Portable's diss track

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@queenomoyemi said:

"You are such a useless father and a disgrace to fatherhood... Wetin happen self.... Because of love..... Jesus.... This lady gave you two lovely kids..... God abeg."

@luvittobeautyempire commented:

"I no kuku blame you na the oponu wey never been love wey dey cry for love I blame. Kilode esin yi po😢😢😢."

@the_blackbaddie wrote:

"Una dey pity Ashabi???😂😂😂 remember she go still open leg for am Ooooo I have zero empathy for her."

@motungift reacted:

"Let the girl self rest abeg you know say you dey jealous and you go marry person wey get different wife when you meet him 😂 honestly she never see anything they just start 😂polygamy is not for the weak."

@olaiya_simisola opined:

"God I thank you for contentment, I thank you for the maximum love I get from home, I can't even imagine this black weyre on top of me, ton rin bi epo idi esu yi.. my last born get steeze and composure pass this weyre."

@bee_affordableempire said:

"You are a d!sgrace.. The kids she had for you will be great and dey will grow to listen to the song you Made for their Mum."

Portable mocks Ashabi Simple, tells her to confirm with her father whether he had ever bought a car for her mother. Photo credit: portablebaeby/ashabi.mohsimple_.

Source: Instagram

Portable leaks Ashabi's private chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.”

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng