Mark Angel Reacts to Allegations of Having Plans to Marry Again

Popular skit maker Mark Angel tackled allegations that he tried to hide his recent marriage

This came after the comedian replied fans who questioned why he had not shared news of his marriage

A user accused the comedian of hiding his new marriage so that he can always remarry anytime, which he addressed

Skit maker and content creator Mark Angel addressed allegations about hiding his marriage.

This was after the comedian clapped back at fans who questioned why he had not yet shared the news of his new marriage on his socials.

Mark Angel addresses speculation about taking another wife. Credit: @markangel

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mark Angel performed traditional marriage rites with his new bride. According to reports, the wedding took place on May 31, 2026, in a colourful traditional setting surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers.

One of the most talked-about moments from the ceremony was Mark’s grand gesture to his in-laws. In a clip, he was seen presenting them with a massive cow, a symbolic gift of appreciation.

Following that, a mischievous user accused the content creator of hiding his new marriage because he had plans to always take in new wives.

The user, identified as Akuabata TV on Facebook, said:

"Asin eehh that kind thing... so that people will not know he is married and having many reasons to be getting married as he wants... nawaoohh."

Mark Angel replied: "Upcoming creators and sense."

See the conversation below:

Mark Angel reacts after being linked to fresh marriage plans. Credit: @markangel

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mark Angel and his new wife recently made waves on social media after they were spotted at a public gathering, believed to be a church, for the first time since their traditional wedding.

The photos, which surfaced online on Sunday, June 7, 2026, showed Mark and his wife seated side-by-side with other worshippers.

The comedian wore a white short-sleeve button-up shirt unbuttoned at the top with a chain visible on his neck.

Mark Angel's new wife's age

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian woman attracted attention after she commented on comedian Mark Angel’s marriage to his new wife.

The lady addressed the speculation about the bride's age and spoke in defence of the couple’s decision to marry.

She questioned the criticism directed at the comedian, asking whether people would give similar advice if the situation involved a member of their own family.

The lady also confronted those who accused the bride of being underage. She argued that any woman who had passed the age of 20 qualified as an adult capable of making personal choices.

Mark Angel ranks among Africa's top YouTube earners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mark Angel secured the third position in Africa's YouTube earnings chart with an estimated lifetime revenue of $4.18 million.

The ranking, which used data from CashNetUSA and SocialBlade, showed that the channel became the first African comedy platform to cross one million subscribers after its launch in 2013.

The famous platform built a massive global fan base through short, relatable skits featuring talented child stars like Emmanuella Samuel and Success Madubuike.

Source: Legit.ng