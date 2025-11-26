Portable sparked more controversy by publicly asserting that he played a significant role in bringing Olamide international prominence

Controversial singer Portable accuses Olamide of failing to invite him to his London gig, claiming that he gave the artist international fame.

The street hop singer revealed this when he was conversing with a media personality. Portable was spotted yelling, alleging that his music had brought Olamide international recognition after most people had forgotten him.

Portable opens up about Olamide’s rise to global fame. Credit: @portablebaeby, @olamide

It should be noted that Olamide and Portable worked on the smash single “Zazoo,” which is Portable's first hit song.

He said that the musician had ignored him and had not invited him to his thrilling London show, which recently garnered headlines on the internet.

He stated that even if Olamide was not proud of him, others, such as Davido, adore and appreciate him.

The Zazoo crooner also stated that he hoped to one day win a Grammy and become a well-known Nigerian music star.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video went viral showing Nigerian rapper Olamide silently watching as controversial singer Portable criticised him.

In the clip, Olamide, who was sitting next to media personality Tunde Perry during a TikTok live session, appeared cool and unbothered as Portable yelled at him over claims that the YBNL boss dislikes him and did not show up for his song video or call him for his UK show.

While the comments persisted, Tunde Perry, who was with Olamide, was heard imploring the rapper to remain calm and ignore the situation.

Portable accused Olamide of bringing him international stardom with their smash song Zazu, but failing to support him in the way he expected.

He also stated that Olamide preferred to send a pre-recorded video for their collaboration rather than appearing in person. Olamide, on the other hand, remained calm, observing the outbursts without replying or expressing outrage.

The video elicited varied comments online, with some complimenting Olamide's maturity and others criticising Portable for disrespecting someone who helped him flourish in the industry.

Portable trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chidimmaodika_ said:

"Na why to help poor man hard be this ooo😂😂😂."

dunney_miii said:

"Who be this other guy😂😂😂😂."

ladutchieheritage

"Whether na for clout, or cruise or real…. Portable is an ungrateful he goat. Who is portable? Olamide has been in the game long before anyone hears of his noise and pangolo music! He is really biting off the hands that fed him in the industry. He’s done Davido now Olamide."

kome_02 said:

"That guy dey whine am ni o 😂😂😂😂😂."

iam_thormhewah said:

"We never settle Momma nd poppa,Portable don start him own🤦‍♀️."

jesse_smdupenoma said:

"Who be this o e wey just Dey say yes yes kilode na 😂😂😂😂."

_aagbeke said:

"It’s like this guy is always high before he made most of his videos 😂😂😂😂."

dorbil said:

"I trust bado he will never say pin… but if to say na the old version of Olamide I swear by now portable go don record 4 video dey beg sorry."

Portable opens up on how he took Olamide international. Credit: @portablebaeby, @olamide

