Portable publicly appealed to Nigerians to help him reconcile with his wife, Bewaji, after fresh drama involving one of his baby mamas

The singer said he has returned fully to his wife, describing her as his only recognised spouse amid the controversy

His comments have sparked mixed reactions online following a heated clash with Ashabi Simple

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has publicly appealed to Nigerians to help him reconcile with his wife, Bewaji, following fresh drama involving one of his baby mamas, Ashabi Simple.

The Zazu crooner made the plea during a live session on TikTok, where he claimed he had fully returned to his wife and was no longer influenced by anyone.

Portable seeks peace at home after dramatic fight with Ashabi. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In an emotional appeal, Portable asked the public to help calm his wife and encourage her to forgive him.

“Please, everyone should help me beg Bewaji not to be angry with me. Her husband is back to her. All the jazz that the other lady used on me is over,” he said.

Portable went on to stress that Bewaji remains his only legally recognised wife, insisting that he has no intention of marrying anyone else.

According to him, the other women linked to him are only baby mamas.

“She is my legal wife and I can’t marry any other lady. The rest are baby mamas,” he added.

The singer also admitted to having children outside his marriage, blaming it on the demands and pressures of his lifestyle, and openly sought forgiveness.

He disclosed that Bewaji had moved out of the house but said he was making efforts to restore peace in his home.

His comments have since triggered mixed reactions online. While some Nigerians urged Bewaji to forgive him and move forward, others criticised Portable for repeatedly excusing infidelity and publicising private family issues.

The development comes after a heated online exchange between Portable and Ashabi Simple, which eventually dragged Bewaji into the controversy.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Portable released a diss track directed at his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, and her family.

This comes days after their public fallout, with the song serving as his response to allegations, his explanation of the conflict, and his reaction to demands reportedly made by Ashabi’s mother.

Portable posted a video of the new track on his Instagram page, where he was seen dancing energetically to the song.

In the lyrics, the Zazuu crooner addressed Ashabi directly and mocked her mother for allegedly asking him to buy her a car. He also questioned Ashabi, urging her to confirm with her father whether he had ever bought a car for her mother, while referencing ongoing issues in their relationship.

Portable chooses family as he settles issues with Bewaji: Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

What sparked Portable and Ashabi’s family feud

The release of the diss track follows reports of a heated argument between Portable and Ashabi Simple. During the exchange, Ashabi reportedly told the singer to kill her, a statement that shocked many fans and further escalated the situation.

Earlier, Portable accused Ashabi of coming to his house to attack his family. He claimed that his pregnant wife, Bewaji, was beaten severely during the incident and alleged that guns were pointed at his children. Portable also said Ashabi’s mother accused him of using a charm on her daughter and questioned why he had not bought her a car.

Responding to Portable’s claims, Ashabi shared her own account of what transpired during a visit to the singer’s house. She explained that she and her siblings had gone to celebrate the New Year with him when the situation turned violent.

According to Ashabi, Portable pushed and slapped her, brought out an axe, and forcefully seized their phones. She further alleged that her younger brother was punched in the eye, while her younger sister was slapped during the confrontation.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that following the incident, Ashabi and her siblings filed a police report for assault and abuse. She claimed that although the police visited Portable’s pregnant wife, Bewaji, the singer had already escaped arrest.

Portable leaks Ashabi's private chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.”

Source: Legit.ng